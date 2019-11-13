Thursday, Nov. 14
Giving tree at library
Once again, the Friends of Boyden Library, in partnership with the Boyden Library, will support the Foxboro Discretionary Fund with a Giving Tree located in the main lobby. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 14, the Giving Tree will be adorned with tags. Each tag lists a gift requested by a child in Foxboro. Select one or more tags, purchase the requested gift, and return the unwrapped gift with the tag attached by Monday, Dec. 9. Gifts can be placed in the container by the Giving Tree. The children’s department is also having its Annual Book Drive for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund. Please bring a new, unwrapped book for a child aged 0 to 12 years-old. Books can be left in the container by the Giving Tree or brought to the Children’s Department. When shopping for books over the next few weeks, consider purchasing one for a local child to encourage a love of reading.
Pints with Priests
St. Mary’s Church of Foxboro hosts Pints with the Priests at Napper Tandy’s in Walpole, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Drop in for a casual evening of questions and answers about faith and culture in these modern times. For more info: www.stmarysfoxboro.org.
Saturday, Nov. 16
‘We Did It For You!’
“We Did It For You! Women’s Journey Through History” is the story of how women got their rights in America, told by the women who were there. It is an entertaining and quick tour through the journey, starting with the struggle women had in the 17th century Puritan Revolution through to 21st century empowered women politicians. It has been performed across California for thousands of high school students, college students, and adults. On Women’s Equality Day 2017, “We Did It For You!” began performances in Massachusetts. A dedicated troupe of volunteer women who care about women’s rights and active participation in democracy are determined to entertain and educate you. The show is 7:30 p.m., at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. For more info, tickets: 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org
Monday, Nov. 18
Moms Demand Action speaker
The Foxboro Democratic Committee will host a guest speaker from the Members of the Massachusetts Chapter of Moms Demand Action, 7 p.m. in the McGinty Room of the Foxboro Public Service building. Open to the public. Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. For more information, visit: momsdemandaction.org. Moms Demand Action would appreciate donations of clean, gently-used warm winter items for men, women and children collected for the homeless in Brockton.
Thursday, Nov. 22
‘Matilda the Musical’
The Un-Common Theatre Company will bring its fall production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theatre in Foxboro, Nov. 22 to 24. The show is comprised of 41 kids in grades 2 through 12; the actors come from 18 towns including Foxboro, Norton and North Attleboro. Tickets are available at www.uncommontheatre.org/tickets. Performances are Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m., at MRPAC/The Orpheum Theatre, One School St., Foxboro. Advance tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for students/seniors. At the door, $27 for adults; $22 for students/seniors.
Saturday, Nov. 30
MRPAC’s Christmas extravaganza
A family event featuring acts from across the community and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Performances at 2 and 7 p.m. For more info: 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Divas with a Twist Holiday Concert
Divas with a Twist Holiday Concert at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will feature favorite holiday classics along with some original songs, including favorites from The Polar Express, a rocking rendition of Drummer Boy, Do You Hear What I Hear and Run Run Rudolph! A beautiful arrangement of Carol of the Bells and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas plus much more. Reserved tickets on sale now: $20, $18 for children/students/veterans/seniors. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro. For info: 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org.