Thursday, Sept. 5
Country blues
Country blues duo of Ragtime Jack Radcliffe and Sherman Lee Dillon will perform in the new Upper Lobby venue at The Marilyn Rodman Center for the Performing Arts at One School St. in Foxboro. Tickets to the show are $15 and available at the box office by calling 508-543-2787, or going to www.orpheum.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Norton Singers kick off 75th anniversary at MRPAC
Norton Singers will be kicking off its 75th anniversary celebration with a concert version of the Tim Rice/Benny Andersson/Björn Ulvaeus (the two guys behind ABBA) masterpiece Chess, which features such well known songs as “One Night in Bangkok,” “Pity the Child,” “Anthem” and “Heaven Help My Heart.” The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, One School St., in Foxboro. It’s a formal dress, concert version of the London version of the show, with 32 performers, one person for each piece on the chess board, accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra. Reserved seating tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors/veterans/students. Tickets can be purchased at www.orpheum.org. Questions? Contact the MRPA Center at 508-543-ARTS (2787) boxoffice@oprheum.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
“Let’s laugh”
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Let’s Laugh Today,” 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Meetinghouse of the First Universalist Society, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin, with laughter and refreshments. Held the second Tuesday of every month. Laughter yoga is a body/mind practice for well-being that involves deep breathing and a few stretches, playful laughter exercises (no jokes or comedy), clapping and deep relaxation. Any age and any level of physical ability can participate. New laughers are always welcomed. $5 donation to the church, $10 maximum per family. Led by certified laughter yoga master trainers, Linda and Bill Hamaker. Questions? Call 508-660-2223, or e-mail billandlinda@letslaughtoday.com.
Republicans host speaker
Hal Shurtleff, founder of Camp Constitution in Pittsfield, MA, will give an informative, thought-provoking presentation on the pros and cons of the U.N. -supported programs of Agenda 21 and 2030, which refer to global initiatives whose goals are sustainable development and universal peace. Signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, 178 countries are signatories to the non-binding resolution. With worldwide economic, social and environmental implications, this is a critical topic that deserves wider recognition. The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro, and is put on by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee. For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Art association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time will begin at 6:30 followed by a short business meeting. This month’s presentation will be a watercolor demonstration by Uxbridge artist Sue Dion who works in acrylic, oil and watercolor.