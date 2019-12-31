Tuesday, Dec. 31
Celebrate start of 2020 at MRPAC
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will host a New Year’s Eve party featuring The Who tribute band: American Who and Led Zeppelin tribute band: Dazed.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Toast at midnight.
Tickets $30 in advance/at door. Entrance to buffet/appetizers can be purchased for an additional $10. Wine and beer cash bar.
For more info: 508-907-6940.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Auditions for performance troupe
Auditions will be held for Inspiration Performing Troupe 2020 Season at 7 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro.
Doors will open for questions and to fill out applications at 6:30 p.m.
Visit the Inspiration website for more information: inspirationperformingarts.com/auditions.
Monday, Jan. 6
Parkway Concert Orchestra open rehearsals
The Parkway Concert Orchestra has openings for all positions with emphasis on viola, bass, bassoon and trumpet.
Parkway Concert Orchestra is a 50-piece community orchestra under the direction of Thomas Kociela which performs classical and pops selections six times per year in multiple locations around the southwest suburbs of Boston. The orchestra rehearses on Mondays, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 100 Winter St., Norwood. The spring season begins on Jan. 6, preparing for concerts on March 8 and 15 and May 17.
Experienced volunteer musicians are invited to contact us to attend open rehearsals on Jan. 6 and 13. Call 781-444-5041 or email parkwayconcertorchestra@gmail.com. For more information about the orchestra, visit the orchestra’s website at www.parkwayconcertorchestra.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Art association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short business meeting.
This month’s presentation will be an acrylic painting demonstration by Providence artist Sam Green. Green is known for his semi-abstract city scenes.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Tracy Grammer in Wrentham
Folk music performer Tracy Grammer will be performing 7:30 p.m., at the Original Congregational Church in the center of Wrentham. She will be accompanied by Jim Henry.
Grammer is one of contemporary folk music’s most beloved artists. Renowned for her springwater-clear alto, perfectly intoned violin, and guitar playing that is by turns percussive and delicate, Grammer is also a gifted storyteller whose incantations add a rare mixture of vulnerability, intimacy, and hard-won insight to her performances.
Grammer is currently on tour celebrating the release of “Low Tide,” her first album of original songs. Co-produced with long-time touring partner Jim Henry, the latest album was released Jan. 19, 2018 on Grammer’s own label, Tracy Grammer Music, and is available through Fish Records in the U.K.
Tickets are $20, available at the church office, 508-384-3110, or at www.musicatocc.org. The event will be in the Fellowship Hall at the rear of the church Parking is available behind the church and in the lot across the street.
For more information and to be added to the mailing list, visit the website or contact Ken Graves, 508-384-8084, occmusic99@gmail.com.
Upcoming performances include the Everly Brothers Experience with the Zmed Brothers, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans, Aztec Two-Step, and Ted Vigil with a John Denver Tribute.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Republicans meet
Town Clerk Bob Cutler will address the group and provide details about the importance the town clerk’s office plays in the voting process -- registration, the polling process, absentee ballots, and more.
Cutler has been Foxboro’s Town Clerk for the past 12 years and brings a wealth of experience and insight to the position.
The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place at the South Foxboro Community Center at 7 p.m., 366 South St., Foxboro, and is hosted by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Friday, Jan. 24
Uncommon Theater presents 'Almost Maine'
Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Winter Play, “Almost Maine,” being presented at the The South Foxboro Community Center in Foxboro, Jan. 24 to 26. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800- 838-3006 or online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets.
The performance involves kids grades 7 to 12 in a series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism…witty, romantic, unsentimental.
Performances are Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St. Tickets are $15 each.