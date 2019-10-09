Saturday, Oct. 12
Art in bloom
A free hands-on flower arranging workshop will be held 2 to 4 p.m., at the Boyden Public Library as part of its Art in Bloom event. The event, led by Kira Seamon, will seek to interpret Seamon’s photography with a floral arrangement. Vases, scissors and the art will be provided. Patrons will be able to choose from dozens of flowers to create their arrangements. The flowers and art will be left up around the library for one week. Seamon is the 2019 Artist-in-Residence for Natick, Natick Center Cultural District. She won Mass Horticultural Society’s 2018 Photographic Competition in the People Category and has been accepted in national juried art shows. Reserve at 508-543-1245. The library is at 10 Bird St., Foxboro.
Drumatix at MRPAC
DrumatiX makes its MRPAC Kids! premier at 1 p.m. on the big stage at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. DrumatiX is a Boston-based drum and dance company, directed by Noa Barankin. It is a fusion of different dance styles and percussion on various instruments. From tap dance to modern dance, acting, vocals and lots of drumming, whether it is on actual drums or with the most unpredictable every day objects. General admission tickets are $8. For more information go to www.orpheum.org or contact the MRPAC Box Office at 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.
Friday, Oct. 18
Confikids Foxtoberfest
Confikids and Route One Winne and Spirits present the third annual Foxtoberfest at the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The event runs 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person and available at www.confikids.org.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Improv Soup workshops
The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Improv Soup Troupe starts its series of improvisation workshops, from 4 to 5 p.m., St. Marks Church in Foxboro. Open to students in grades 7-10, the 8-session series will be taught by director and Improv Soup alumni Colleen Murphy and aided by experienced Improv Soup members. A maximum of 15 students will be able to take part in the workshop that will run to Feb. 9. For more information, go to www.uncommontheatre.org/improvsoupworkshop.
Open house at FCA studios
In celebration of Community Media Day, Foxboro Cable Access will host an Open House from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at its studios at 28 Central St. Residents are invited to learn first hand what goes on behind the scenes, and in front of the camera. There will be demonstrations of “green screen” special effects and state-of-the-art editing technology, as well as opportunity to sign up for a variety of training workshops that will be offered over the next few months. There is no charge for participation and new volunteers are encouraged to stop by and see what local public access television is all about.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Adult Halloween party
Adult Halloween party with MAGNUS at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center at 1 School St., in Foxboro. Starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 through Oct. 10; $30 after. Proceeds will benefit the MRPAC. Call 508-543-ARTS (2787) for more information.
Friday, Nov. 22
Matilda the Musical
Tickets are now on sale for the Un-Common Theater Company’s fall production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical! Shows at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will be: Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets. For more info: email tickets@uncommontheatre.