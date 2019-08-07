Thursday, Aug. 8
‘8 Visions’
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., downtown Attleboro, is presenting its annual “8 Visions” show now to Friday, Sept. 6, featuring the work of eight juried member artists. Exhibiting artists include Lissa Banks of Norfolk, Robin Beckwith of Warwick, Carla Carey of Sharon, Ashby Carlisle of New London, Conn., William Gibson of Berkley, Catherine Meeks of Acton, Paul M. Murray of Jamestown, and Ashley Pelletier of Cumberland. Pictured is “Self Portrait” by Pelletier.
Friday, Aug. 9
'Postcards From Heaven'
“Postcards from Heaven,” 7 p.m., at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, One School St., Foxboro, featuring spirit medium Maureen Hancock. She uses light-hearted humor as she delivers messages from your loved ones who have passed on. General and V.I.P. seating. Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating and live entertainment on stage for the hour before the show, with the event running from 7 to 9 p.m. Cash bar and snacks available. Tickets are $40 for general admission or $60 for VIP seating and can be purchased online at maureenhancock.com/events. Contact the box office directly at 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org for questions about this event.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Wiffle ball tournament
The 2019 Foxboro Police Department Wiffle Ball Tournament Fundraiser is set for 9 a.m., rain or shine, at KP Midget Football practice fields, 250 North St., Wrentham. The tournament will be held to help the family of Officer Joseph “Big Daddy” McDonald, who died unexpectedly in March. Cost is $160 per four-player team and registration and payment is required before the event. There will also be raffles throughout the day. (Tickets are cash only.) To register, contact Frank Azevedo at 401-473-4112 or Ed McDonald at 508-954-4026.
Free Tai Chi
A free Tai Chi class is being offered from 9 to 10 a.m., at Smith Farm at Borderland State Park in Easton. Turo Vince will be leading the class and all levels are welcome. Veterans are also welcome. Rain will cancel. Meet at Smith Farm at 9 or be at the Bay Road gate between 8:45 and 9, where you will be let in to the access road to drive to the farm. For more information, go to Smithfarmheals.org.
Monday, Aug. 12
Foxboro Democrats meet
The Democratic Town Committee will meet, 7 p.m. in the McGinty Room of the Foxboro Public Safety building. Speaker: Emiliano Falcon, ACLU of Massachusetts “Privacy Issues -- Facial Recognition Technology in The Commonwealth.” Open to the public. For more info: Facebook or Twitter, foxydems2012.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Car shows at Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club Cruise Night car shows at Patriot Place continue 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 29. The free shows are held every other Thursday from April to October. Canned good donations are welcome when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot near Bass Pro Shops that is a sponsor. Patrons can also visit the Ocean Spray nature trail behind Bass Pro Shops, which has a 34,000 gallon aquarium. A shuttle service is provided between Bass Pro Shops and the South and North Marketplace for dining, shopping and entertainment. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes from 4 to 8:30 p.m., with pickups at Bass Pro Shops, the South Marketplace at Christmas Tree Shops and the North Marketplace outside of Davio’s.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Music in the Barn
Music in the Barn, a free concert at Adams Farm in Walpole, will take place on from noon to 3 p.m. (Rain date Aug. 18.) The concert is sponsored by the Friends of Adams Farm and will feature three area musicians: David Penza of Wrentham, Dave Perry of Millis, and Wayne Dunnebier of Franklin. Penza, a member of last summer's hit duo Mayberry, will perform his renditions of your favorite singer-songwriter artists. Perry will play songs that span a century, from the early 1900's to the present day, from familiar tunes to hidden gems. Dunnebier has a unique style, playing all your favorites back to the 60's. You're invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch to enjoy during this free concert. Adams Farm is located at 999 North St. in Walpole.
Monday, Aug. 19
Free women's self-defense seminar
H.U.G.S. Foxboro (Help Us Get Safe), in partnership with Personal Best Karate, will be sponsoring the 9th Annual Free Women’s Self-Defense Seminar to teach effective skills to women of all ages and fitness levels. This is an ideal opportunity for all women and mothers with college-bound daughters to learn about self-defense skills including vital strategies for personal safety. The session will be held at the Personal Best Karate Studio in the Ocean State Job Lot Plaza, 36 Commercial St., on Route 140 in Foxboro, at 7 p.m. In lieu of a fee, any monetary donation to H.U.G.S. Foxboro will be gladly accepted. Register by calling Personal Best Karate at 508-543-1858 or for more information, contact H.U.G.S. Foxboro at 508- 698-8784, www.hugsfoxboro.org, or email hugsfoxboro@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Art studio show
Hunakai Studio of Fine Arts in Foxboro will be having its annual Faculty Show and Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. View the all new works of the studio's instructors. All teachers at the school are fine artists as well as instructors in oil painting, acrylics, watercolors, colored pencils, portraiture and many more, including classes for children. Call 508-543-5665 or visit www.hunakaistudio.org for more information.