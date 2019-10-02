Saturday, Oct. 5
Fall fair at Stony Brook
Mass Audubon’s Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary, 108 North St., Norfolk, will hold its annual Fall Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will feature the 6th annual Wood Duck Derby, in partnership with the Norfolk Community League. The race of rubber ducks down Stony Brook will take place at 2 p.m. and feature a grand prize of $750. Check out www.massaudubon.org/stonybrook to buy a duck or for more details. There will also be pumpkin painting and outdoor games, animal demonstrations including alpacas and raptors, homemade items for sale via local crafters and backyard cookout fare, including local roasted corn on the cob. Tickets are $4 adults, $3 children (maximum family charge $14). To avoid waiting in line at the entrance gates, registration is available online.
Monday, Oct. 7
Talk on irises
Join the Foxboro Garden Club to hear Stephanie Markam speak on irises 10 a.m. at Church of Emmanuel in Foxboro. Markam has been growing and breeding irises at Toadland Gardens for more than 30 years. She specializes in breeding irises. She won the Williamson White medal. She is also an AIS garden exhibition judge and maintains the ISM website.
Town Democrats meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Committee will meet at 7 p.m., in the McGinty Room in the Foxboro Public Safety Building. Chairperson Dennis Naughton will lead an in-depth discussion of the proposed laws on the 2020 ballot. Open to the public. For more info, go to Facebook or Twitter(foxydems2012).
Tuesday, Oct. 8
State GOP chairman to speak
Jim Lyons, chairman of the MA GOP, will speak about the state of politics in Massachusetts today, how his leadership has re-invigorated the Republican party in Massachusetts and the role the GOP is playing in the issues that are utmost in the voters’ minds, such as the economy, jobs, taxes, illegal immigration and the opioid crisis. The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro, and is put on by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee. For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Art in bloom
A free hands-on flower arranging workshop will be held 2 to 4 p.m., at the Boyden Public Library as part of its Art in Bloom event. The event, led by Kira Seamon, will seek to interpret Seamon’s photography with a floral arrangement. Vases, scissors and the art will be provided. Patrons will be able to choose from dozens of flowers to create their arrangements. The flowers and art will be left up around the library for one week. Seamon is the 2019 Artist-in-Residence for Natick, Natick Center Cultural District. She won Mass Horticultural Society’s 2018 Photographic Competition in the People Category and has been accepted in national juried art shows. Reserve at 508-543-1245. The library is at 10 Bird St., Foxboro.
Drumatix at MRPAC
DrumatiX makes its MRPAC Kids! premier at 1 p.m. on the big stage at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. DrumatiX is a Boston-based drum and dance company, directed by Noa Barankin. It is a fusion of different dance styles and percussion on various instruments. From tap dance to modern dance, acting, vocals and lots of drumming, whether it is on actual drums or with the most unpredictable every day objects. General admission tickets are $8. For more information go to www.orpheum.org or contact the MRPAC Box Office at 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.
Friday, Oct. 18
Confikids Foxtoberfest
Confikids and Route One Winne and Spirits present the third annual Foxtoberfest at the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The event runs 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person and available at www.confikids.org.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Adult Halloween party
Adult Halloween party with MAGNUS at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center at 1 School St., in Foxboro. Starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 through Oct. 10; $30 after. Proceeds will benefit the MRPAC. Call 508-543-ARTS (2787) for more information.
Friday, Nov. 22
"Matilda" the musical
Tickets are now on sale for the Un-Common Theater Company’s fall production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical! Shows at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will be: Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets. For more information about member tickets and group or handicapped seating, please email tickets@uncommontheatre.org. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro.