Thursday, July 18
‘Rent School Edition’
The Un-Common Theatre Company concludes its 39th season with the Young Adult Company production of “RENT School Edition,” at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, One School St., Foxboro, July 18-21. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Note: It is a mature show that deals with drugs and sexual content. Please be advised that it may not be appropriate for children under 13 years of age. RENT School Edition is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. This program is supported in part by grants from the Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton and Wrentham cultural councils, local agencies which are supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Performances are: Thursday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 20, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m. Pre-sale tickets: Adults $25, students/seniors (65+) $20. Tickets are now available on line at brownpapertickets.com. Adults $27, students/seniors (65+) $22, at the door.
Friday, July 19
Owl Prowl
Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary, 1417 Park St., Attleboro, will hold an Owl Prowl from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Start off indoors with an interactive presentation and owl pellet dissection then head outside for a night hike to listen for evidence of the birds. The event is suitable for children 7 and up. Members cost is $10, for nonmembers it’s $12. Preregistration is required. Call 508-223-3060 or go to www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/oak-knoll.
Saturday, July 20
Bug nets and insects
Oak Knoll is hosting “Family Explorations-Bug Nets and Insects” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Grab a bug net and explore the sanctuary’s field and forest. It’s suitable for children 4 and older. Cost is $5 members, $7 nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Call 508-223-3060 or go to www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/oak-knoll.
Wednesday, July 24
‘The Game’s Afoot’
Roundabout Productions returns to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center stage with its second Ken Ludwig play “The Game’s Afoot.” The 5-day/6-show performance runs from July 24 through July 28. Showtimes are: July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 28, 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 in advance for adults, $18 door, and $12 in advance for students, seniors and veterans. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro. For more information, go to www.orpheum.org.