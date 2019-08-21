Sunday, Aug. 25
Counterfeit Cash tribute show
Johnny Cash Tribute -- Counterfeit Cash and Friends will perform at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro at 7 p.m. Rodney Brunelle was influenced by Johnny Cash in younger years from listening to the great lyrics of the “Man in Black.” He now shares the stories the songs tell with his Johnny Cash voice to keep these stories alive. Joined by Jorene Lange with the Patsy Cline songbook and featuring a Hank Williams tribute. The theater is at One School St. General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $20; $18 for children/students/seniors/veterans, at www.orpheum.org, or $25/$23 at the door. Questions? Call 508-543-ARTS (2787) boxoffice@orpheum.org.
Art studio show
Hunakai Studio of Fine Arts in Foxboro will be having its annual Faculty Show and Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 508-543-5665 or visit www.hunakaistudio.org for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Take a long hike
Feeling energetic? Borderland State Park in Easton is hosting “The Long Hike” from 9 a.m. to noon. Join the park interpreter for the six-plus-mile hike, which will explore the northern most part of the park. Expect moderate to difficult terrain and a moderate pace. Bring a snack for a little break at Swamp Pond. Dress for the weather, bring water, and wear bug repellent. It’s for adults and older children. Meet at the Visitor Center. Heavy rain, severe and inclement weather will cancel. For more information or to see if hike is happening, call Borderland at 508-238-6566.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Country blues
Country blues duo of Ragtime Jack Radcliffe and Sherman Lee Dillon will perform in the new Upper Lobby venue at The Marilyn Rodman Center for the Performing Arts at One School St. in Foxboro.
Tickets to the show are $15 and available at the box office by calling 508-543-2787, or going to www.orpheum.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
“Let’s laugh”
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Let’s Laugh Today,” 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Meetinghouse of the First Universalist Society, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin, with laughter and refreshments. Held the second Tuesday of every month. Laughter yoga is a body/mind practice for well-being that involves deep breathing and a few stretches, playful laughter exercises (no jokes or comedy), clapping and deep relaxation. Any age and any level of physical ability can participate. New laughers are always welcomed. $5 donation to the church, $10 maximum per family. Please bring water bottle because laughing is dehydrating. Led by certified laughter yoga master trainers, Linda and Bill Hamaker. Questions? Call 508-660-2223, or e-mail billandlinda@letslaughtoday.com.