Wednesday, March 4
Blood drive
The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Hospital Blood Mobile, the traveling extension of the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, will host a blood drive at BW/MGH Health Care Center of Foxboro from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All blood products collected during the drive will directly benefit patients at Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women’s. Donated blood is needed every day for trauma victims, emergency transfusions and for patients undergoing cancer treatment.
The blood drive is open to the public. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by logging into tinyurl.com/BWMGM2020 or emailing BloodDonor@partners.org, or by calling 617-632-3206. Walk-ins are welcome.
To donate blood, you should be at least 17 years-old, at least 110 pounds and in good health. Please come well hydrated and eat a healthy meal before donating.
Fashion responsibility
The fashion industry is a multi-trillion-dollar business. Whether you are a fashion devotee or are simply wearing clothes, you are part of it. And it won’t look the same even a few years from now. The First Congregational Church in Norwood will present “The Changing Apparel Industry & Fashion Responsibility,” at 7 p.m.
The presentation focuses on how the fashion system is experiencing transformative change, fueled in large part by significant cultural shifts and the prioritization of responsibility and sustainability.
This talk isn’t just for the fashion set. Anyone interested in business, sustainability, the apparel or retail sectors, trends, marketing, emerging business models, and more will enjoy this look into the changing world of fashion.
Sponsored by the Christian Service Board, it will be presented by Kathleen Potter, MBA, associate professor in the School of Fashion at Lasell University.
The First Congregational Church is located at the corner of Rte. 1A and Winter Street in Norwood. For more information, call the church office at 781-762-3320, go to Facebook, or visit at fccnorwood.org.
Saturday, March 7
Foxboro Democrats caucus
Registered Democrats will hold a caucus at the public safety building to elect delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Registration will be 12:30 pto 1:15 p.m. The caucus will be called to order at 1 p.m. The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Foxboro. Pre-registered Democrats who will be age 16 by Feb. 15, will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Foxboro can elect eight delegates and four alternates to the convention.
Wednesday, March 11
Art association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Public Library, 10 Bird St., in Foxboro. Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short business meeting. This month’s presentation will be a demonstration by award-winning North Attleboro artist Mary Wojciechowski on the techniques she uses when painting with alcohol inks.
Tuesday, March 17
Seed swap
The 7th Annual Seed Swap, featuring the Walpole Seed Library, is coming to the Children’s Room of the Walpole Public Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Seed Swap and the Seed Library are sponsored by the Friends of Adams Farm. More than 900 packets of organic and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) seeds from a variety of seed companies will be on hand.
All the seeds at the swap are free. The organization asks that in exchange you return some seeds, either the same variety as those you take or other seeds, at the end of the season to restock the seed library for next year’s growing season. For more information on how to save seeds, go to http://adams-farm.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/seed-saving.pdf.
The seed library opens for the season at the swap. Seeds for swapping will also be provided by gardeners from the Walpole and Norwood community gardens. The public is invited to bring seeds to swap as well. Small coin envelopes will be available for packaging seeds. After the swap, the Walpole Seed Library will be located across from the circulation desk in the copy area at the library.
Questions? Email Susan Packenham at Packy5@aol.com.
Friday, March 20
ABBAFAB at MRPAC
ABBAFAB is a tribute to ABBA’s music from its earliest hits to Mamma Mia, It is a technicolor journey. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., in Foxboro.
Tickets are $30. For more info: boxoffice@orpheum.org or call 508-543-2787