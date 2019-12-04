Thursday, Dec. 5
Chamber after hours
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its Annual Holiday Business After Hours at the Norwood Space Center, 83 Morse St., Norwood, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join the chamber, along with the Norwood Space Center and Workbar, for a night of networking. The event begins in Building 2 where appetizers and beverages will be available. Network with business people from all over the Norfolk and Bristol County regions. Visit Percival Brewing for a sampling of beer and pretzels. Then, continue to Little Bird Events for a wine and dessert pairing before heading to Building 6 and 8 for a tour of the newly re-opened Workbar. Admission to this event is a toy donation for Toys for Tots. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Saturday, Dec. 7-8
Neponset Choral Society concert
Opening its 70th season, the Neponset Choral Society presents its winter concert “NOEL!” Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 116 South St. in Foxboro. The concert will feature Francis Poulenc’s “Gloria.” Other selections will include “Hodie Christus Natus Est” by composer Guy Forbes and “Ecce Novum,” a melody by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, a trio of traditional Christmas carols arranged by David Willcocks are woven throughout the program: “Kings of Orient” by John Henry Hopkins, “Silent Night (Stille Nacht) by Franz Gruber and “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day,” an English traditional carol. Other familiar carols, “The First Noel” arranged by David Chase, “Sussex Carol” arranged by Elaine Hagenberg and “The First Noel” arranged by David Chase will also be performed. Humor abounds in a tongue-in-cheek rendition of “Throw the Yule Log On, Uncle John” by P.D.Q. Bach and “Reverently Edited by Peter Schickele” Schickele’s fictional portrayal of P.D.Q. as Johann Sebastian Bach’s twenty-first of his twenty-odd children always amuses. The program concludes with a rousing Gospel Spiritual from African-American folk tradition, “Go Where I Send Thee” arranged by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7 and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 8. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 ($18 for seniors and students). For advance purchases at a $2 discount, contact any chorus member or call Carolyn Guiod at 508-404-4753. For more information visit www.ncschorus.org
Evergreen faire
The annual Evergreen Faire at the First Congregational Church in Norwood (United Church of Christ) is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Faire will feature seaglass jewelry, wooden bowls carved by local craftsman Ken Lindgren, and Christmas wreaths sold by the Boy Scouts. Bring the kids to the Children’s Shopping Room where they can choose gifts for their families and friends. A silent auction will feature Hofbrauhaus Oktoberfest T-shirts and a framed Van Gogh print, as well as housewares, holiday decorations, jewelry and children’s toys. You can also bid on a variety of gift baskets, sports memorabilia, and gift cards for local stores and restaurants including To Beirut and Castle Island Brewing Company. Select items will be listed on the church website (www.firstcongregational-norwood.com). Bidding on auction items will close at 2 p.m. There will also be a Treasure Room full with a selection of handmade quilts, crafts, and sweaters; a Country Store stocked with our famous homemade apple pies, Finnish coffee bread, fudge, and other baked goodies; and Frozen Phantom healthy frozen meals-to-go. Lunch will include corn chowder (which also will be sold to go), chicken salad on croissants, veggie wraps, hot dogs, and macaroni and cheese and will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at the corner of Route 1A and Winter Street in Norwood. For more information, call the church office at 781-762-3320, find us on Facebook or visit the church website at www.firstcongregational-norwood.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lighting the tree of life and remembrance ceremony
Community VNA Hospice and Palliative Care will host its annual tree lighting at 2 p.m., at Community VNA, 10 Emory St., Attleboro. This tradition offers a chance to gather to honor and remember loved ones. The ceremony is free and open to the public with a reception following. The community can also participate by making a donation to Community VNA Hospice and Palliative Care. When you make a gift, we will add the names of your loved one to a silver star on our Tree of Life and Remembrance during the lighting ceremony. Donations support the compassionate care given by Community VNA’s Hospice and Palliative Care interdisciplinary team of nurses, social workers, spiritual care coordinator and volunteers. Donations may be made during the ceremony or online at www.communityvna.com/donate. Checks can be mailed payable to: Community VNA, Development Office, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Divas with a Twist holiday concert
Divas with a Twist Holiday Concert at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will feature favorite holiday classics along with some original songs, including favorites from “The Polar Express,” a rocking rendition of “Drummer Boy,” “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “Run Run Rudolph!” There will be an arrangement of “Carol of the Bells” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” plus much more. Reserved tickets on sale now: $20, $18 for children/students/veterans/seniors. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro. For info: 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org.
Republican Town Committee hosts author
Meet best-selling Author Leo J. Maloney, 7 to 9 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro. Maloney served as a deep cover Black Operative contractor for a secretive U.S. government agency, accepting highly-sensitive missions throughout world. He has also served as a police officer/detective and is a licensed private investigator in Massachusetts. As an author, he incorporates many of his Black Ops experiences into his books. In 2011 he signed a contract with Kensington Publishing Corp for the Dan Morgan thriller series.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Foxboro Art Association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30 followed by a short business meeting. This month’s presentation will be a pastel demonstration by award winning Westborough artist Dave Kaphammer, whose energetic style captures the joy he feels in his subject. He particularly likes painting peaceful scenes of fishermen in boats.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Movie night at Temple Beth David
Temple Beth David presents Saturday Night at the Movies, featuring “Norman.” The showing starts at 6:15 p.m. with a pizza dinner for $5. Non-members are asked to pay in advance by sending a check to Temple Beth David, c/o Adult Education Committee, P.O. Box 479, Canton, MA 02021. RSVP by Dec. 11 to info@templebethdavid.com. The temple is at 1060 Randolph St., Canton.