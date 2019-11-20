Thursday, Nov. 22
‘Matilda the Musical’
The Un-Common Theatre Company will bring its fall production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theatre in Foxboro, Nov. 22 to 24. The show is comprised of 41 kids in grades 2 through 12; the actors come from 18 towns including Foxboro, Norton and North Attleboro. Tickets are available at www.uncommontheatre.org/tickets. Performances are Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m., at MRPAC/The Orpheum Theatre, One School St., Foxboro. Advance tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for students/seniors. At the door, $27 for adults; $22 for students/seniors.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Sharon Concert Band performs ‘Water Works'
The Sharon Concert Band will present “Water Works,” at 7:30 p.m., at Sharon Middle School. The performance will feature a setlist of music inspired by water, with the band playing a wide selection of compositions arranged for wind ensemble including “Water Music Suite” by G.F. Handel, one of the most famous classical pieces ever written. “Sea Song Fantasy” by John Wasson, features sea shanties with familiar melodies while “The Falls” by Rosano Galante highlights brass fanfares to depict rushing water. “Autumn on White Lake” by Samuel Hazo, utilizes soundscapes that represent rustic imagery on White Lake, Michigan. Sharon Middle School, is at 75 Mountain St. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors and students in advance; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students at the door. For more information, and a complete performance schedule, visit the Bands’ website at www.sharonbands.org or email info@sharonbands.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
‘Three Vermont Bros. and Rendezvous with Fate in the Civil War’
The Foxboro Historical Society hosts Ron Hadley who will speak about the story of “Three Vermont Brothers -- Rendezvous With Fate In the Civil War 1864.” The presentation will be held at 7 p.m., in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. The presentation is about Hiram Streeter Moses Streeter and Joseph Streeter of the 57th Mass. Reg’t 18th Conn. Reg’t 8th Vt. Reg’t. The story was compiled by Hadley upon 30 years of research into the actions of three of his family members in the Union Army in the American Civil War and took him to the battlefields of Virginia and West Virginia, where he has painstakingly retraced their steps, that led to their fates in 1864.
Saturday, Nov. 30
MRPAC's Christmas extravaganza
A family event featuring acts from across the community and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Performances at 2 and 7 p.m. For more info: 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Divas with a Twist holiday concert
Divas with a Twist Holiday Concert at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will feature favorite holiday classics along with some original songs, including favorites from The Polar Express, a rocking rendition of Drummer Boy, Do You Hear What I Hear and Run Run Rudolph! A beautiful arrangement of Carol of the Bells and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas plus much more. Reserved tickets on sale now: $20, $18 for children/students/veterans/seniors. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro. For info: 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org.