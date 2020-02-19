Saturday, Feb. 22
‘Frozen’ sing along
This “Frozen” sing-along is the perfect event for Frozen fans of all ages. Olaf and Kristoff will host a movie sing-along, and then have a photo meet and greet with Elsa and Anna at 2 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Tickets purchased by credit card: $11.50; $10 by cash at the door.
For more info: boxoffice@orpheum.org or call 508-543-2787
Split bill at Rose Garden
Bridgewater folk duo Andy & Judy and Connecticut’s Kala Farnham, winner of the 2019 Rose Garden Performing Songwriter Competition, will split the bill at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. at the Congregational Church, 17 West St. Doors open at 7:30. Wheelchair-accessible and alcohol-free.
Tickets can be purchased online at http:// bit.ly/RG20andyjudykala for $16, or for $20 at door. Information is available at http://rosegardenfolk.com.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Open house at Y
‘Try Our Y,’ an open house at Hockomock Area YMCAs, will be held for children ages 2 and older, 11:30 a.m. at the Foxboro branch. For more information and to view each branch’s schedule, visit hockymca.org/hockomock-happenings.
Saturday, March 7
Foxboro Democrats caucus
Registered Democrats will hold a caucus on Saturday, March 7, at the public safety building to elect delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.
Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. and close at 1:15 p.m. The caucus will be called to order at 1 p.m.
This year’s state convention will be held May 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Foxboro. Pre-registered Democrats who will be age 16 by Feb. 15, 2020 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Foxboro can elect eight delegates and four alternates to the convention.
Wednesday, March 11
Art association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Public Library, 10 Bird St., in Foxboro.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short business meeting.
This month’s presentation will be a demonstration by award-winning North Attleboro artist Mary Wojciechowski on the techniques she uses when painting with alcohol inks.
Friday, March 20
ABBAFAB at MRPAC
ABBAFAB is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the ‘70s and ‘80s including monster hits such as Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Fernando and Honey Honey. From ABBA’s earliest hits to Mamma Mia, ABBAFAB will take you on a technicolor journey that is unmatched. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., in Foxboro.
Tickets are $30. For more info: boxoffice@orpheum.org or call 508-543-2787