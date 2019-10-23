Friday, Oct. 25
Comedy-magic show
Comedy-magician Mac King will perform at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro for a one-night only event of comedy and illusion for all ages. He will be joined by local young magician, JoJo Garcia. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at 1 School St. Tickets can be bought online at marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org or by calling the box office at (508)543-2787. Prices range from $25-35.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Adult Halloween bash
Magnus Halloween Bash, for adults, 7:30 p.m., at the Marilyn Rodman Center for the Performing Arts, 1 School St., Foxboro. Dance the night away Halloween style. Prize for best costume and band Magnus dressed in full gear playing all night. Rock out to ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s tunes. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. All proceeds benefit the MRPAC. Go to boxoffice@orpheum.org or call 508-543-2787.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Spooktacular event
St. Mary’s Church of Foxboro hosts a free family Spooktacular Halloween Event at 3 p.m. There will be games, crafts, face painting, snacks and Halloween movies. Costumes welcomed. The church is located on Carpenter Street.Reserve at: g.lbubencik@stmarysfoxboro.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Bret Michaels at Six String Grill
Enduring rocker Bret Michaels will perform at the Six String Grill & Stage in Foxboro’s Patriot Place. The show will mark the former Poison lead singer’s first performance in Foxboro in more than a decade. Tickets start at $42.50. Michaels’ songs have sold over 50 million records, and he’s also had a turn at reality TV stardom with the show “Rock of Love” and in 2010 was the winning contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice.” (SixstringFoxborough.com.)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Radio plays at MMAS
Mass Music and Arts Society, 377 North Main St., Mansfield, presents an evening of radio plays. Act 1 of the two-act double feature is Bram Stoker’s gothic novel “Dracula.” Act 2 features “War of the Worlds,” the H.G. Wells science fiction novel that tells a first-person narrative of an invasion by Martians. Performances will be at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: www.mmas.org or 508-339-2822.
Sunday, Nov. 3
A teacher in India
Temple Beth David of the South Shore hosts Emily Whipple who will share her school year as a Fulbright English teaching assistant in India, at 11 a.m. She will talk about her experience, including the ups and downs of living in a developing, conservative country, share photographs and answer questions from the audience. The program is free and no RSVP is necessary. For more information, contact office@templebethdavid.com or call the office at 781-828-2275.
Mystery of dolmen rock hike
Join DCR park staff from 1 to 3 p.m. at F. Gilbert Hills State Forest for a special hiking program. Hikers will see some mysteries in the woods, including our dolmen -- a large flat rock perched on three rocks, much like a table. Retired park supervisor Ron Clough will also take hikers to a number of standing stones, aligned stones, and stone beehives in the area. There are theories to their origins, but they’ve never been proven. Meet at the High Rock parking area off of Route 1 in Foxboro. For a park map, which shows the High Rock area, visit www.mass.gov/locations/f-gilbert-hills-state-forest. Appropriate for adults and children 12+. Program is free; no parking fee. Please bring drinking water, dress for the weather, and be prepared to cover about 3 miles of moderately difficult trails. Canceled in the event of inclement weather. For more info or to confirm, call 508-272-9376.
Monday, Nov. 4
Garden club hears from Upspring Farm
Join the Foxboro Garden Club, 10 a.m., at the Church of Emmanuel in Foxboro when attendees can hear from Brittany Overshiner who owns and farms at Upspring Farm. The farm is a diversified farm leasing land on the border of Ashland and Holliston. Overshiner uses constantly evolving and innovative methods to grow the most nutritious food possible. All are welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Pints with priests
St. Mary’s Church of Foxboro hosts Pints with the Priests at Napper Tandy’s in Walpole, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Drop in for a casual evening of questions and answers about faith and culture in these modern times. For more info: www.stmarysfoxboro.org.