Thursday, Aug. 29
Mary Poppins Jr.
Mary Poppins Jr. will be featured at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro with performances at 2 and 7 p.m. It is under the direction of Laura Rotondo Canfield with choreography by Lindsay Deneault Hobart. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro. Reserved seating tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more info, contact the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center at 508-543-ARTS (2787) boxoffice@oprheum.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Crosby, Stills and Nash tribute band
Crosby, Stills and Nash tribute band Trinity will perform at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro at 8 p.m. Trinity is comprised of five musicians specializing in performing a tribute to the music and talent to one of the first super groups ever formed, with a multimedia show including period video, soaring vocal harmonies, intricate finger-style guitar work, driving rhythm guitar, electronic hand percussion and fluid bass lines. Featuring Joe Caron, Fred Komiega, Eric Komiega, Mike Crabtree and Eric Leffingwell. The theater is at 1 School St. General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $20/$18 for seniors, veterans and children under 14 ($23/$21 at the door) and can be purchased at www.orpheum.org. For more info, contact Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center at 508-543-ARTS (2787) boxoffice@orpheum.org.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Country blues
Country blues duo of Ragtime Jack Radcliffe and Sherman Lee Dillon will perform in the new Upper Lobby venue at The Marilyn Rodman Center for the Performing Arts at One School St. in Foxboro. Tickets to the show are $15 and available at the box office by calling 508-543-2787, or going to www.orpheum.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
“Let’s laugh”
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Let’s Laugh Today,” 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Meetinghouse of the First Universalist Society, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin, with laughter and refreshments. Held the second Tuesday of every month. Laughter yoga is a body/mind practice for well-being that involves deep breathing and a few stretches, playful laughter exercises (no jokes or comedy), clapping and deep relaxation. Any age and any level of physical ability can participate. New laughers are always welcomed. $5 donation to the church, $10 maximum per family. Please bring water bottle because laughing is dehydrating. Led by certified laughter yoga master trainers, Linda and Bill Hamaker. Questions? Call 508-660-2223, or e-mail billandlinda@letslaughtoday.com.
Republicans host speaker
Hal Shurtleff, founder of Camp Constitution in Pittsfield, MA, will give an informative, thought-provoking presentation on the pros and cons of the U.N. -supported programs of Agenda 21 and 2030, which refer to global initiatives whose goals are sustainable development and universal peace. Signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, 178 countries are signatories to the non-binding resolution. With worldwide economic, social and environmental implications, this is a critical topic that deserves wider recognition. The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro, and is put on by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee. For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Art association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time will begin at 6:30 followed by a short business meeting. This month’s presentation will be a watercolor demonstration by Uxbridge artist Sue Dion who works in acrylic, oil and watercolor.