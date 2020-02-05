Monday, Feb. 10
Town Democrats meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Committee will hold a meeting at 7 p.m., in the McGinty Room of the Foxboro Public Service Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
Go to the committee’s Facebook page or follow it on Twitter at foxydems2012.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Talk on Constitution
The Foxboro Republican Committee hosts Catherine White, an expert on the U.S. Constitution, who will explain the most important and relevant points of the Constitution as it relates to our daily lives. She will also discuss some of the more widely-held misconceptions of this important document.
The meeting is open to all at no charge and will take place 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Let’s laugh today
Laugh “for the health of it” at Let’s Laugh Today from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Meetinghouse of the First Universalist Society in Franklin, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin.
Laughter Yoga is a body/mind practice for well-being that involves deep breathing and a few stretches, playful laughter exercises (no jokes or comedy), clapping and deep relaxation. It has many benefits besides the joy of laughter. It can strengthen the immune system, combat the negative effects of stress, and is a powerful antidote to depression and anxiety.
Any age and any level of physical ability can participate. You can sit or stand. There are no poses. They laugh together on every second Tuesday of each month.
Bring your water bottle because laughing can be dehydrating. Led by certified master trainers, Bill and Linda Hamaker. See www.letslaughtoday.com for info. Call 508-660-2223 or e-mail billandlinda@letslaughtoday.com. New laughers are always welcomed. Free chocolate to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Neponset River Regional Chamber networking lunch
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its monthly Networking program from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, at 236 Patriot Place, Foxboro.
The Networking Series provides business people an opportunity to expand their networks by meeting other local business people in a structured setting.
Cost to attend is $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and includes a buffet. There is a $5 walk-in fee. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Foxboro Art Association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Library at 10 Bird St., in Foxboro.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short business meeting.
This month’s presentation will be a watercolor portrait demonstration by artist and children’s book illustrator, Susan Klas Wright of North Kingstown, RI.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Everly Brothers Experience
The Everly Brothers Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers will be at OCC Coffeehouse, Original Congregational Church, in the center of Wrentham, at 2 p.m. Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed, along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the US and over seas in prestigious venues.
The aim is not to impersonate but to do the best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n’ roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story, the performers say.
Tickets for the concert are $35, available at the church office, 508-384-3110, or at www.musicatocc.org. A special deal for groups gives 2 free tickets for every 10 tickets purchased. The event will be in the church sanctuary. For more information, visit the website or contact Ken Graves, 508-384-8084, occmusic99@gmail.com.