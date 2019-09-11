Thursday, Sept. 12
Register of deeds office hours
Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell will hold office hours at Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St., from 10 a.m. until noon, in the Gala Meeting Room. O’Donnell and members of his staff will be on hand to answer questions about the registry of deeds. There will be information about the Massachusetts Homestead Act as well as on-site work stations that can provide in real time the status of your mortgage discharge, a print out of your deed or a demonstration of how registry technology works. No appointment is necessary.
Friday, Sept. 13
Disney’s Frozen JR.
Disney’s Frozen JR. will be at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro Sept. 13 through Sept. 15. The show is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. It features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. Bringing Disney’s Frozen JR for the first time ever to the Foxboro region and making their MRPAC debut, G. Cole Productions will hold three shows: Friday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 in advance/$15 at the door and can be purchased at www.orpheum.org. Contact the MRPAC Box Office at 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org for membership and group discount information.
Saturday, Sept. 14
McGuinty Family Fun Day
The 15th annual McGinty Family Fun Day will be held on the Town Common from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event honors the memory of Foxboro’s Michael McGinty, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and father of two who died in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York. The gathering is sponsored by the Foxboro Never Forgets organization, which built the 9-11 memorial at the town Public Safety Building on Chestnut Street, and will be hosted by McGinty’s widow, Cindy McGinty. It will feature a variety of family activities along with live music by Thirty-6 Red, food and games. Proceeds help fund scholarships for two Foxboro graduating high school seniors in Michael McGinty’s name. Admission is $5.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Chamber to hold breakfast
The Neponset River Regional Chamber invites entrepreneurs, small business owners, and employees to attend and learn about the variety of organizations providing free or low-cost services to help succeed in business at a breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., at the Courtyard Marriott Grill located at 300 River Ridge Drive in Norwood. Speakers and resource representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Massachusetts Small Business Development Center, SCORE, SEED Corporation, PTAC, MassHire, MassDevelopment and the Health Connector for Business will provide information to resources available to start, expand, or grow a business. Cost to attend is $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126. There is a $5 walk-in fee.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Taste of the Town
The 12th Annual Tri-Town Community Food Tasting Event “The Taste of Tri-Town” to benefit the food pantries of Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton will be held 5 to 7 p.m., at Mansfield Crossing, under a huge tent, rain or shine. About $57,682 has been donated to the three food pantries over the past 11 years of running the food tasting event. Sample a wide variety of cuisine from local restaurants/vendors signature dishes. Tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets available at these locations: Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, 280 School St.. Mansfield; Mansfield Bank, 80 No. Main St., Mansfield; Sharon Credit Union, 121 Main St., Foxboro, or online through Eventbrite, www.tri-townchamber.org. All checks payable to: Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce. Credit cards accepted through the chamber only by calling 508-339-5655. For more information, contact Kara Griffin at 508-339-5655.