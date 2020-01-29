Friday, Jan. 31
Local group to perform fundraiser for NICU
Foundry Five Woodwind Quintet is performing a concert as a fundraiser for the Woman & Infants’ NICU on Jan. 31, at the Music Mansion in dence.
Tickets are $25.
Contact thefoundryfive@gmail.com. Checks can be made out directly to Women & Infants Development Foundation.
Monday, Feb. 3
Foxboro Garden Club meets
The Foxboro Garden Club will hold its next meeting, 9:30 a.m., at Sharon Nursery and American Landscape at 630 South Main St., Sharon.
Owner and horticultural radio personality Jim Zoppo will present a program and give a tour of the greenhouses. Refreshments will be served. Gifts and giveaways.
It is a free event and open to the public, but reservations must be made.
To reserve, call Carol Haddad at 508-954-0554 or email: carolahaddad@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Talk on Constitution
The Foxboro Republican Committee hosts Catherine White, an expert on the U.S. Constitution, who will explain the most important and relevant points of the Constitution as it relates to our daily lives. She will also discuss some of the more widely-held misconceptions of this important document.
The meeting is open to all at no charge and will take place 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Let’s Laugh Today
Laugh “for the health of it” at Let’s Laugh Today from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Meetinghouse of the First Universalist Society in Franklin, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin.
Laughter Yoga is a body/mind practice for well-being that involves deep breathing and a few stretches, playful laughter exercises (no jokes or comedy), clapping and deep relaxation. It has many benefits besides the joy of laughter. It can strengthen the immune system, combat the negative effects of stress, and is a powerful antidote to depression and anxiety.
Any age and any level of physical ability can participate. You can sit or stand. There are no poses. They laugh together on every second Tuesday of each month.
Bring your water bottle because laughing can be dehydrating. Led by certified master trainers, Bill and Linda Hamaker. See www.letslaughtoday.com for opportunities to laugh in other towns. Questions? Call 508-660-2223 or e-mail billandlinda@letslaughtoday.com. New laughers are always welcomed. Free chocolate to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Neponset River Regional Chamber networking lunch
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its monthly Networking program from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, at 236 Patriot Place, Foxboro.
The Networking Series provides business people an opportunity to expand their networks by meeting other local business people in a structured setting.
Cost to attend is $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and includes a buffet. There is a $5 walk-in fee. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Foxboro Art Association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Library at 10 Bird St., in Foxboro.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short business meeting.
This month’s presentation will be a watercolor portrait demonstration by artist and children’s book illustrator, Susan Klas Wright of North Kingstown, RI.