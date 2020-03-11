Thursday, March 12
Hockomock Area Y food drive
The 6th annual Hockomock Area YMCA food drive, sponsored by the Y’s Healthy Futures Initiative and Stop & Shop, will run now through April 15.
Over the last year, the Y has worked collaboratively with school districts and food pantries to create take-home food programs onsite at local schools. Today there aret 34 school-based pantries in Bellingham, Franklin, Hopedale, Mansfield, Medway, Milford, Millis, North Attleboro, Plainville, Sharon and Wrentham alone -- representing a 90 percent increase in one year.
Drop off locations are at the YMCAs in Foxboro, Franklin and North Attleboro as well as at community sites. Drop-off locations are: Milford Town Library, 80 Spruce St., Milford; Bernon Family Branch YMCA, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin; North Attleboro Branch YMCA, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro and Invensys Foxboro Branch YMCA, 67 Mechanic St., Foxboro.
Suggested items include: oatmeal cups/packets, macaroni & cheese boxes/cups, granola bars (nut free whole grain preferred), applesauce or mandarin orange cups (no added sugar), whole grain crackers, tuna pouches in water (low sodium), Progresso chicken soup (low sodium), rice boxes/cups, Barilla Ready Pasta and pasta boxes. Grocery store gift card donations can also be made in person at the YMCA member service desks.
Sheriff to speak at Republican Town Committee meeting
The sheriff of Norfolk County, Jerry McDermott, will be at this month’s Foxboro Republican Town Committee meeting to be held 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St.
McDermott, a candidate for re-election, will give an update on the latest happenings from the perspective of the sheriff’s office.
Stephanie McGowan, a candidate for town selectmen, will also share her outlook on how to best serve the needs of the town and answer questions from the audience.
The meeting is open to all at no charge.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Sunday, March 15
Scouts annual pancake breakfast
Foxboro Scouts, Pack 176, troops 7 and 32, hold their 22nd Annual Pancake Breakfast 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the Ahern School cafeteria.
Tickets are $5; kids under age 5 are free. Tickets available at the door or from any Scout in town.
There will be a Friend of Scouting Raffle with baskets and items up for grabs including a pair of AirPods.
Breakfast consists of all-you-can-eat pancakes, with bacon, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee or tea.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Progeria Research Foundation and Camp Sunshine.
Tuesday, March 17
Seed swap
The 7th Annual Seed Swap, featuring the Walpole Seed Library, is coming to the Children’s Room of the Walpole Public Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The Seed Swap and the Seed Library are sponsored by the Friends of Adams Farm. More than 900 packets of organic and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) seeds from a variety of seed companies will be on hand.
All the seeds at the swap are free. The organization asks that in exchange you return some seeds, either the same variety as those you take or other seeds, at the end of the season to restock the seed library for next year’s growing season.
For more information on how to save seeds, go to http://adams-farm.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/seed-saving.pdf.
The seed library opens for the season at the swap. Seeds for swapping will also be provided by gardeners from the Walpole and Norwood community gardens.
The public is invited to bring seeds to swap as well. Small coin envelopes will be available for packaging seeds. After the swap, the Walpole Seed Library will be located across from the circulation desk in the copy area at the library.
Questions? Email Susan Packenham at Packy5@aol.com.
Wednesday, March 18
Harry Potter trivia night
Test your “Harry Potter” knowledge during trivia night at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. Play individually or in teams of four. Winner receives a $50 Union Straw gift card. The events starts at 7:30 p.m. The center is at 1 School St., Foxboro.
Friday, March 20
ABBAFAB at MRPAC
ABBAFAB is a tribute to ABBA’s music from its earliest hits to Mamma Mia, It is a technicolor journey. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., in Foxboro.
Tickets are $30. For more info: boxoffice@orpheum.org or call 508-543-2787
Saturday, March 21
Family variety show at MRPAC
This annual variety show is a one of a kind display of local talent. Our hecklers are back in the balcony with new material to harass our emcees and you can join the action by voting on our top 3 winners.
Show starts at 6:30 p.m. The center is at 1 School St., Foxboro.
Sunday, March 22
Sharon Concert Band to perform classics
The Sharon Concert Band will present “Classic Band and Broadway,” 3 p.m., at Victory Church in Sharon. The concert will feature what music director Steve Bell refers to as “classics” — symphonic works and Broadway hit songs that are “widely recognized as having stood the test of time.”
Selections include wind ensemble compositions such as “English Folk Song Suite” by Ralph Vaughn Williams, “Third Suite” by Robert Jaeger and “The Blue and the Gray” by Clare Grundman. The band’s second set will cover popular music from Broadway musicals including “Carousel” by Rodgers and Hammerstein, “Chorus Line” by Hamlisch & Kleban, and “Phantom Of The Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The church is located at 67 High Plain St., in Sharon. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors in advance or $15 for adults, $10 for seniors at the door. Tickets are free for students aged 18 and under. For more information and a complete performance schedule, visit the bands’ website at www.sharonbands.org or email info@sharonbands.org.
Thursday, March 26
Chamber hosts ‘Taste of Neponset River Region’
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will host “The Taste of the Neponset River Region” from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Blue Hill Country Club, 23 Pecunit St., Canton.
The event features food and drink sampling from dozens of restaurants, caterers, brewers and liquor and wine distributors. Among the vendors participating are Davio’s, Wegmans, Aquitaine, McCrea’s Candies and Castle Island Brewing.
Cost to attend is $30 per person.
Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
‘Cuba after Castro’
“Cuba After Castro: A Country in Transition” is a selection of high-grade photos and talk by Barry Pell, a world traveler and photojournalist.
His presentation begins at 7 p.m., in the Community Room of the Walpole Public Library, 143 School St.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Walpole Public Library, admission is free, and all are welcome.
More details at www.walpolelibraryfriends.org