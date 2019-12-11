Friday, Dec. 13
Gallery at Patriot Place hosts Sharon artist
Sharon artist Shana Sood brings her unique brand of visual storytelling to the Artist’s Studio and Gallery at Patriot Place in Foxboro through Dec. 15. Artists are curated for gallery inclusion by members of the Foxborough Art Association. With a fusion of styles depicting her first 25 years in India and her last 15 years as a wife, mother and resident of the United States, Sood says, “I want my art to be a window into the soul of my life both here and in India, as well as the lives of rural Indian women and of the natural beauty all around us. My art tells the story of my journey, and the story of people and places and their nuances, and what moves me in the moment. One day I may take a cue from my history and paint an ethnic Indian woman’s portrait reflecting my culture; on another day I might paint a beautiful New England landscape. At the core, art is a window into the soul.” The Artist’s Studio is adjacent to Gillette Stadium and Showcase Cinemas. Gallery hours are Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15 from noon to 6 p.m., with a “Meet the Artist” opportunity all day Saturday and Sunday.
Members only show at Attleboro Museum
The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, is holding its annual Members’ Exhibition now to Jan. 31, with 400 works of art on display. Guest juror Catherine Graffam, artist and exhibitions manager at Gallery 263 in Cambridge, will award cash prizes, art materials certificates and commendations of merit to outstanding artists. (www.attleboroartsmuseum.org, 508-222-2644)
Saturday, Dec. 14
Grand opening party at Wormtown Brewery
Wormtown Brewery’s Patriot Place location is throwing a grand opening party with a holiday twist noon to 11 p.m. The celebration will feature live music from local artists Billy Leetch, Dezi Garcia, and Scott McGill and a food pop-up from Patriot Place neighbor Capriotti’s on the patio from noon until 4 p.m. The day will also have appearances from New England’s own End Zone Militia from noon until 2 p.m., and the man himself, Santa, will be in the house from noon until 2 p.m. with opportunities for family photos.
Movie night at Temple Beth David
Temple Beth David presents Saturday Night at the Movies, featuring “Norman.” The showing starts at 6:15 p.m. with a pizza dinner for $5. Non-members are asked to pay in advance by sending a check to Temple Beth David, c/o Adult Education Committee, P.O. Box 479, Canton, MA 02021. RSVP by Dec. 11 to info@templebethdavid.com. The temple is at 1060 Randolph St., Canton.
Photo documentary project at Patriot Place
Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place are hosting a Boston Uncornered Photo documentary project through Dec. 16. The installation pairs 26 five-by-eight foot, black-and-white photo panels of subjects including Mayor Marty Walsh, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and former Revolution player Claude Dielna. Monday, Dec. 16. Each portrait, shot by renowned photographer John Huet, is paired with the short stories of the participants who share the universal experience of feeling cornered by a negative narrative such as racism, a traumatic event or people not believing in them and how they found their strength, resilience and support to become “Uncornered.”
Friday, Jan. 24
Uncommon Theater presents “Almost Maine”
Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Winter Play, “Almost Maine,” being presented at the The South Foxboro Community Center in Foxboro, Jan. 24 to 26. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800- 838-3006 or online at http://uncommontheatre.org/tickets. The performance involves kids grades 7 to 12 in a series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism…witty, romantic, unsentimental. A beautifully structured play, with nifty surprise endings (most but not all of them happy). Performances are Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St. Tickets are $15 each.
Friday, Jan. 31
Local group to perform fundraiser for NICU
Foundry Five Woodwind Quintet is performing a concert as a fundraiser for the Woman & Infants’ NICU on Jan. 31, at the Music Mansion in dence. The chamber group, comprised of a group of 11th grade students from Foxboro High School and the Foxborough Charter School, will perform the works of Bozza, Hindemith, Cambini and Beethoven. Tickets are $25. Contact thefoundryfive@gmail.com. Checks can be made out directly to Women & Infants Development Foundation.