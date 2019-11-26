Saturday, Nov. 30
MRPAC'S Christmas Extravaganza
A family event featuring acts from across the community and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Performances at 2 and 7 p.m. For more info: 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Blood drive
A blood drive will be held 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. aboard the DFCI/BWH Blood mobile at Brigham and Women’s/Mass General Health Care Center, 20 Patriot Place. Foxboro. Appointments can be made at tinyurl.com/BWMD2019. For eligibility questions: BloodDonor@partners.org, or call 617-632-3206. Appointments recommended. Walk-ins taken as time allows. Donors will receive a Kraft Family Blood Donter Center $5 Dunkin Donuts gift card.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Chamber after hours
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its Annual Holiday Business After Hours at the Norwood Space Center, 83 Morse St., Norwood, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join the chamber, along with the Norwood Space Center and Workbar, for a fun night of networking. The event begins in Building 2 where appetizers and beverages will be available. Network with business people from all over the Norfolk and Bristol County regions. Visit Percival Brewing for a sampling of beer and pretzels. Then, continue to Little Bird Events for a wine and dessert pairing before heading to Building 6 and 8 for a tour of the newly re-opened Workbar. Along the tour, you will meet some of the resident artists who will be getting ready for their Body of Work Art Exhibit. Admission to this event is a toy donation for Toys for Tots. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Saturday, Dec. 7-8
Neponset Choral Society’s winter concert
Opening its 70th season, the Neponset Choral Society presents its winter concert “NOEL!” Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 116 South St. in Foxboro. The concert will feature Francis Poulenc’s “Gloria.” Other selections will include “Hodie Christus Natus Est” by composer Guy Forbes and “Ecce Novum,” a melody by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, a trio of traditional Christmas carols arranged by David Willcocks are woven throughout the program: “Kings of Orient” by John Henry Hopkins, “Silent Night (Stille Nacht) by Franz Gruber and “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day,” an English traditional carol. Other familiar carols, “The First Noel” arranged by David Chase, “Sussex Carol” arranged by Elaine Hagenberg and “The First Noel” arranged by David Chase will also be performed. Humor abounds in a tongue-in-cheek rendition of “Throw the Yule Log On, Uncle John” by P.D.Q. Bach and “Reverently Edited by Peter Schickele” Schickele’s fictional portrayal of P.D.Q. as Johann Sebastian Bach’s twenty-first of his twenty-odd children always amuses. The program concludes with a rousing Gospel Spiritual from African-American folk tradition, “Go Where I Send Thee” arranged by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7 and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 8. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 ($18 for seniors and students). For advance purchases at a $2 discount, contact any chorus member or call Carolyn Guiod at 508-404-4753. For more information visit www.ncschorus.org
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lighting the tree of life and remembrance ceremony
Community VNA Hospice and Palliative Care will host its annual tree lighting at 2 p.m., at Community VNA, 10 Emory St., Attleboro. This tradition offers a chance to gather to honor and remember loved ones. The ceremony is free and open to the public with a reception following. The community can also participate by making a donation to Community VNA Hospice and Palliative Care. When you make a gift, we will add the names of your loved one to a silver star on our Tree of Life and Remembrance during the lighting ceremony. Donations support the compassionate care given by Community VNA’s Hospice and Palliative Care interdisciplinary team of nurses, social workers, spiritual care coordinator and volunteers. Donations may be made during the ceremony or online at www.communityvna.com/donate. Checks can be mailed payable to: Community VNA, Development Office, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Divas with a Twist holiday concert
Divas with a Twist Holiday Concert at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will feature favorite holiday classics along with some original songs, including favorites from “The Polar Express,” a rocking rendition of “Drummer Boy,” “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “Run Run Rudolph!” There will be an arrangement of “Carol of the Bells” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” plus much more. Reserved tickets on sale now: $20, $18 for children/students/veterans/seniors. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro. For info: 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org.
Republican Town Committee hosts author
Meet best-selling Author Leo J. Maloney, 7 to 9 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro. Maloney served as a deep cover Black Operative contractor for a secretive U.S. government agency, accepting highly-sensitive missions throughout world. He has also served as a police officer/detective and is a licensed private investigator in Massachusetts. As an author, he incorporates many of his Black Ops experiences into his books. In 2011 he signed a contract with Kensington Publishing Corp for the Dan Morgan thriller series.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Foxboro Art Association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro. Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30 followed by a short business meeting. This month’s presentation will be a pastel demonstration by award winning Westborough artist Dave Kaphammer, whose energetic style captures the joy he feels in his subject. He particularly likes painting peaceful scenes of fishermen in boats.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Movie night at Temple Beth David
Temple Beth David presents Saturday Night at the Movies, featuring “Norman.” The showing starts at 6:15 p.m. with a pizza dinner for $5. Starring Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheen, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Steve Buscemi, the film centers on Norman Oppenheimer, a well-dressed, well-spoken Manhattanite is a complicated man, and not necessarily a likable one. A self-styled “consultant,” Norman is whoever he needs to be at any particular moment, depending on the situation he’s trying to insinuate himself into or the person he’s trying to manipulate. Is he a shameless hustler? Or is he merely an overbearing yet well-intentioned mensch? While you may not be able to root for Norman, you can’t help but feel for him. Non-members are asked to pay in advance by sending a check to Temple Beth David, c/o Adult Education Committee, P.O. Box 479, Canton, MA 02021. RSVP by Dec. 11 to info@templebethdavid.com. The temple is at 1060 Randolph St., Canton.