Sunday, Oct. 20
Improv Soup workshops
The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Improv Soup Troupe starts its series of improvisation workshops, from 4 to 5 p.m., St. Marks Church in Foxboro. Open to students in grades 7-10, the 8-session series will be taught by director and Improv Soup alumni Colleen Murphy and aided by experienced Improv Soup members. A maximum of 15 students will be able to take part in the workshop that will run to Feb. 9. For more information, go to www.uncommontheatre.org/improvsoupworkshop.
Open house at FCA studios
In celebration of Community Media Day, Foxboro Cable Access will host an Open House from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at its studios at 28 Central St. Residents are invited to learn first hand what goes on behind the scenes, and in front of the camera. There will be demonstrations of “green screen” special effects and state-of-the-art editing technology, as well as opportunity to sign up for a variety of training workshops that will be offered over the next few months. There is no charge for participation and new volunteers are encouraged to stop by and see what local public access television is all about. To learn more, go to www.fcatv.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
‘Intelligent Lives’
A screening of the film “Intelligent Lives” will be held at 6:30 p.m., at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St. From award-winning filmmaker Dan Habib, “Intelligent Lives” stars three young American adults with intellectual disabilities who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college and the workforce. The North Attleboro Commission on Disability, the Attleboro Council on Disabilities and the Foxboro Commission on Disability are hosting the screening. There will also be a panel discussion after the movie with the opportunity for audience participation. Panel members will include Sheryll Gallagher; her father Michael Gallagher, who is North Attleboro’s town manager and ADA coordinator; and Jack Yates, who has worked for over 45 years in services to people with intellectual disabilities in Southeastern Mass. The event is free but people need to register. More information and a link can be found on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NACommissiononDisability.
Friday, Oct. 25
Comedy-magic show
Comedy-magician Mac King will perform at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro for a one-night only event of comedy and illusion for all ages. He will be joined by local young magician, JoJo Garcia. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at 1 School St. Tickets can be bought online at marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org or by calling the box office at (508)543-2787. Prices range from $25-35