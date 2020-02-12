Saturday, Feb. 13
Everly Brothers Experience
The Everly Brothers Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers will be at OCC Coffeehouse, Original Congregational Church, in the center of Wrentham, at 2 p.m. Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed, along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the US and over seas in prestigious venues.
The aim is not to impersonate but to do the best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n’ roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story, the performers say. Tickets for the concert are $35, available at the church office, 508-384-3110, or at www.musicatocc.org. A special deal for groups gives 2 free tickets for every 10 tickets purchased. The event will be in the church sanctuary. For more information, visit the website or contact Ken Graves, 508-384-8084, occmusic99@gmail.com.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Split bill at Rose Garden
Bridgewater folk duo Andy & Judy and Connecticut’s Kala Farnham, winner of the 2019 Rose Garden Performing Songwriter Competition, will split the bill at the Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield.
Andy and Judy Daigle have been singing together since 2009 and involve the audience in their performances. Along with the harmonies blend of Judy’s alto and Andy’s baritone, the couple perform on guitar, mandolin, banjo, piano, harmonica or ukulele.
Armed with her voice and instruments such as keyboards and a ukulele-sized guitar, Farnham sets out to inspire audiences through musical storytelling. Her recent album, “Samadhi: Home Is Where You Are,” was nominated for Rhode Island’s Motif Music Awards “Best Americana Album.”
The concert will start at 8 p.m. at the Congregational Church, 17 West St. The doors open at 7:30. It’s wheelchair-accessible and alcohol-free. Tickets can be purchased online at http:// bit.ly/RG20andyjudykala for $16, or for $20 at door. Information is available at http://rosegardenfolk.com.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Open house at Y
‘Try Our Y,’ an open house at Hockomock Area YMCAs, will be held for children ages 2 and older, 11:30 a.m. at the Foxboro branch.
The event provides parents with the opportunity to introduce their children to classes that are fun, active, and educational, and to see if the Y is a good fit.
The North Attleboro YMCA, 300 Elmwood St., and Franklin YMCA, 45 Forge Hill Road open houses will be held 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Foxboro YMCA, 67 Mechanic St., open house will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parents will choose from a variety of classes offered the following times: 11 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to choose the classes they want their child to try. Offerings will include gymnastics, swimming, sports, cooking, STEM and yoga, among others.
In addition to sampling classes, drop-in swim evaluations will take place in the pool to help parents determine the most appropriate swim level for their child, helping ensure a safer summer by the water. Each branch lobby will also have a school-age childcare table for those that would like to pre-register for the 2020-2021 school year or for camp this summer, or have any questions answered.
For more information and to view each branch’s schedule, visit hockymca.org/hockomock-happenings.