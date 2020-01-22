Friday, Jan. 24
Back to the ‘80s
The music of the 1980s will be back with cover band Magnus performing at the Marilyn Rodman Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets purchased by Jan. 24 by credit card are $28.25. Tickets purchased at the door are $35.
Proceeds will benefit the MRPAC Theatre Education Program.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The band starts at 8 p.m.
The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro.
Uncommon Theater presents ‘Almost Maine’
Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Winter Play, “Almost Maine,” being presented at the The South Foxboro Community Center in Foxboro, Jan. 24 to 26. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800- 838-3006 or online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets. Performances are Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St. Tickets are $15 each.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Southern Rail at Rose Garden Coffeehouse
Southern Rail, an award-winning New England bluegrass band known for its tightly woven harmonies, original and traditional songs, and high-energy performances, returns to the Rose Garden Coffeehouse at 8 p.m.
The group features the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Jim Muller and bassist Sharon Horovitch, banjo player and teacher Rich Stillman and songwriter and mandolin player John Tibert.
They have been performing more than three decades and recorded a full-length DVD, “Southern Rail Saturday Night,” during its last performance at the Rose Garden in 2012. More recently the band has been touring with its 12th CD, “Voices in the Wind.”
The concert will start at 8 p.m. in the Congregational Church, 17 West St. It’s wheelchair-accessible and alcohol-free. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/rg20southernrail or at www.rosegardenfolk.com for $16, and for $20 at door. The Rose Garden’s all-volunteer staff offers home-baked dessert items and hot and cold drinks before the show and during intermission.
Friday, Jan. 31
Local group to perform fundraiser for NICU
Foundry Five Woodwind Quintet is performing a concert as a fundraiser for the Woman & Infants’ NICU on Jan. 31, at the Music Mansion in dence.
Tickets are $25.
Contact thefoundryfive@gmail.com. Checks can be made out directly to Women & Infants Development Foundation.
Neponset River Regional Chamber annual meeting
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its 126th Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony at 7:30 a.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood.
Guest speaker is Kay Doyle, a commissioner for the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Division. The Chamber’s Annual Awards Ceremony will recognize local businesses for outstanding community involvement and support throughout the community.
New board members and officers will also be elected at the meeting. Cost is $50 for members, $75 for non-members and $400 for a table of eight and includes a full breakfast. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Monday, Feb. 3
Foxboro Garden Club meets
The Foxboro Garden Club will hold its next meeting, 9:30 a.m., at Sharon Nursery and American Landscape at 630 South Main St., Sharon.
Owner and horticultural radio personality Jim Zoppo will present a program and give a tour of the greenhouses. Refreshments will be served. Gifts and giveaways.
It is a free event and open to the public, but reservations must be made.
To reserve, call Carol Haddad at 508-954-0554 or email: carolahaddad@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Let’s Laugh Today
Laugh “for the health of it” at Let’s Laugh Today from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Meetinghouse of the First Universalist Society in Franklin, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin.
Laughter Yoga is a body/mind practice for well-being that involves deep breathing and a few stretches, playful laughter exercises (no jokes or comedy), clapping and deep relaxation. It has many benefits besides the joy of laughter. It can strengthen the immune system, combat the negative effects of stress, and is a powerful antidote to depression and anxiety.
Any age and any level of physical ability can participate. You can sit or stand. There are no poses. They laugh together on every second Tuesday of each month.
Bring your water bottle because laughing can be dehydrating. Led by certified master trainers, Bill and Linda Hamaker. See www.letslaughtoday.com for opportunities to laugh in other towns. Questions? Call 508-660-2223 or e-mail billandlinda@letslaughtoday.com. New laughers are always welcomed. Free chocolate to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Neponset River Regional Chamber networking lunch
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its monthly Networking program from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, at 236 Patriot Place, Foxboro.
The Networking Series provides business people an opportunity to expand their networks by meeting other local business people in a structured setting.
Cost to attend is $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and includes a buffet. There is a $5 walk-in fee. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Foxboro Art Association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Library at 10 Bird St., in Foxboro.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short business meeting.
This month’s presentation will be a watercolor portrait demonstration by artist and children’s book illustrator, Susan Klas Wright of North Kingstown, RI.