Friday, Dec. 27
‘Postcards from Heaven’
Medium Maureen Hancock will host “Postcards from Heaven,” which features live readings to the audience, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $45 and can be purchased through boxoffice@orpheum.org. For more info: 508-907-6940. Doors open at 6 p.m. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Jim Slattery and friends
Join Jim Slattery with Big Rock Finish as they return for a an evening of rock. The holidays are the best time to get away and let your hair down at the old Orpheum (now the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center) and rock the night at this benefit fund raising concert to purchase a new sound system. Beer and wine will be sold.
Show is at 7 p.m. General admission is $15.50. For more info: 508-907-6940. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Celebrate start of 2020 at MRPAC
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center will host a New Year’s Eve party featuring The Who tribute band: American Who and Led Zeppelin tribute band: Dazed.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Toast at midnight.
Tickets $30 in advance/at door. Entrance to buffet/appetizers can be purchased for an additional $10. Wine and beer cash bar.
For more info: 508-907-6940.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Auditions for performance troupe
Auditions will be held for Inspiration Performing Troupe 2020 Season at 7 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro.
Doors will open for questions and to fill out applications at 6:30 p.m.
Visit the Inspiration website for more information: inspirationperformingarts.com/auditions.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Tracy Grammer in Wrentham
Folk music performer Tracy Grammer will be performing 7:30 p.m., at the Original Congregational Church in the center of Wrentham. She will be accompanied by Jim Henry.
Grammer is one of contemporary folk music’s most beloved artists. Renowned for her springwater-clear alto, perfectly intoned violin, and guitar playing that is by turns percussive and delicate, Grammer is also a gifted storyteller whose incantations add a rare mixture of vulnerability, intimacy, and hard-won insight to her performances.
Grammer is currently on tour celebrating the release of “Low Tide,” her first album of original songs. Co-produced with long-time touring partner Jim Henry, the latest album was released Jan. 19, 2018 on Grammer’s own label, Tracy Grammer Music, and is available through Fish Records in the U.K.
Tickets are $20, available at the church office, 508-384-3110, or at www.musicatocc.org. The event will be in the Fellowship Hall at the rear of the church Parking is available behind the church and in the lot across the street.
For more information and to be added to the mailing list, visit the website or contact Ken Graves, 508-384-8084, occmusic99@gmail.com.
Upcoming performances include the Everly Brothers Experience with the Zmed Brothers, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans, Aztec Two-Step, and Ted Vigil with a John Denver Tribute.
Friday, Jan. 24
Uncommon Theater presents 'Almost Maine'
Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Winter Play, “Almost Maine,” being presented at the The South Foxboro Community Center in Foxboro, Jan. 24 to 26. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800- 838-3006 or online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets.
The performance involves kids grades 7 to 12 in a series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism…witty, romantic, unsentimental.
A beautifully structured play, with nifty surprise endings (most but not all of them happy).
Performances are Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St. Tickets are $15 each.
Friday, Jan. 31
Local group to perform fundraiser for NICU
Foundry Five Woodwind Quintet is performing a concert as a fundraiser for the Woman & Infants’ NICU on Jan. 31, at the Music Mansion in dence. The chamber group, comprised of a group of 11th grade students from Foxboro High School and the Foxboro Regional Charter School, will perform the works of Bozza, Hindemith, Cambini and Beethoven.
Tickets are $25. Contact thefoundryfive@gmail.com. Checks can be made out directly to Women & Infants Development Foundation.