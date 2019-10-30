Sunday, Nov. 3
A teacher in India
Temple Beth David of the South Shore hosts Emily Whipple who will share her school year as a Fulbright English teaching assistant in India, at 11 a.m. She will talk about her experience, including the ups and downs of living in a developing, conservative country, share photographs and answer questions from the audience. The program is free and no RSVP is necessary. For more information, contact office@templebethdavid.com or call the office at 781-828-2275.
Mystery of dolmen rock hike
Join DCR park staff from 1 to 3 p.m. at F. Gilbert Hills State Forest for a special hiking program. Hikers will see some mysteries in the woods, including our dolmen -- a large flat rock perched on three rocks, much like a table. Retired park supervisor Ron Clough will also take hikers to a number of standing stones, aligned stones, and stone beehives in the area. There are theories to their origins, but they’ve never been proven. Meet at the High Rock parking area off of Route 1 in Foxboro. For a park map, which shows the High Rock area, visit www.mass.gov/locations/f-gilbert-hills-state-forest. Appropriate for adults and children 12+. Program is free; no parking fee. Please bring drinking water, dress for the weather, and be prepared to cover about 3 miles of moderately difficult trails. Canceled in the event of inclement weather. For more info or to confirm, call 508-272-9376.
Monday, Nov. 4
Garden club hears from Upspring Farm
Join the Foxboro Garden Club, 10 a.m., at the Church of Emmanuel in Foxboro when attendees can hear from Brittany Overshiner who owns and farms at Upspring Farm. The farm is a diversified farm leasing land on the border of Ashland and Holliston. Overshiner uses constantly evolving and innovative methods to grow the most nutritious food possible. All are welcome.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Trivia at MRPAC
Individuals or teams of up to 4 can test their knowledge of “The Office” during the first trivia night in the upper lobby of the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. For more info: boxoffice@orpheum.org or call 508-543-2787.
Friday, Nov. 8
The Brothers Four
The Brothers Four will be performing at the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham center. The quartet is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and plays folk and love songs from America, Europe, Africa and Asia. They were pioneers in the “folk revival” movement in the 1960s and had hits such as “Greenfields,” “Yellow Bird,”Try to Remember,” and “Across the Wide Missouri.” Their hit recording of “The Green Leaves of Summer” from the motion picture “The Alamo” was nominated for an Academy Award. Local band the McGuire Brothers will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door and available at the church office, 508-384-3110, or at www.musicatocc.org. The event will be in the sanctuary at the front of the church with entry from the door on Dedham Street (Route 1A). Parking is available behind the church and in the lot across the street.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Learn to use your phone camera
Mass Audubon Stony Brook, 108 North St., Norfolk, will hold a free program on getting the most from your smartphone camera from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a short photo tour and then an excursion onto the refuge to try out what you’ve learned. Call or go online for the meeting site. Preregister by calling 508-528-3140, emailng stonybrook@massaudubon.org, faxing 508-553-3864 or doing so in person.
Muskrats and otters
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will hold a muskrat and otter program from 3 to 5 p.m. You can learn all about the animals and then take a walk to search for them in their natural habitat at Muskrat Pond. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a flashlight. Cost is $10/member; $14/nonmember. It’s for ages teen to adult. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Pints with priests
St. Mary’s Church of Foxboro hosts Pints with the Priests at Napper Tandy’s in Walpole, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Drop in for a casual evening of questions and answers about faith and culture in these modern times. For more info: www.stmarysfoxboro.org.