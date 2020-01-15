Thursday, Jan. 16
Blood drive
There will be a blood drive between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the Invensys Foxboro Branch YMCA, 67 Mechanic St., Foxboro. To make an appointment, log on to tinyurl.com/YMCAFJ20 or call the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at 616-632-3206.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Sale of library discards
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold a book sale of library discards Jan. 18 to 25, in the conference room during normal library hours. There will be a $5 bag sale on Jan. 25. Items include fiction, non-fiction, large print, children, magazines, CDs, DVDs and books-on-CD. Also, there will be an ongoing book sale in the Friends’ hallway and best sellers and books of gift-giving quality, which are priced slightly higher, and are not included in the bag sale. Donations may be dropped off at the library during normal hours throughout the year. The Plainville Public Library is located on Rte. 1A at 198 South St. For further information, call the library at 508-695-1784 or checkout the website at www.plainvillepubliclibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 24
Uncommon Theater presents “Almost Maine”
Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Winter Play, “Almost Maine,” being presented at the The South Foxboro Community Center in Foxboro, Jan. 24 to 26. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800- 838-3006 or online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets. Performances are Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St. Tickets are $15 each.
Friday, Jan. 31
Local group to perform fundraiser for NICU
Foundry Five Woodwind Quintet is performing a concert as a fundraiser for the Woman & Infants’ NICU on Jan. 31, at the Music Mansion in dence. Tickets are $25. Contact thefoundryfive@gmail.com. Checks can be made out directly to Women & Infants Development Foundation.
Neponset River Regional Chamber annual meeting
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its 126th Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony at 7:30 a.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood. Founded in January of 1894 as the Norwood Business Association, the chamber recently completed celebrating its 125th anniversary year.
Guest speaker is Kay Doyle, a commissioner for the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Division. The Chamber’s Annual Awards Ceremony will recognize local businesses for outstanding community involvement and support throughout the community. New board members and officers will also be elected at the meeting. Cost is $50 for members, $75 for non-members and $400 for a table of eight and includes a full breakfast. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Neponset River Regional Chamber networking lunch
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its monthly Networking program from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, at 236 Patriot Place, Foxboro. The Networking Series provides business people an opportunity to expand their networks by meeting other local business people in a structured setting. Cost to attend is $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and includes a buffet. There is a $5 walk-in fee. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Friday, March 6
Uncommon Youth Theater to perform ‘Frozen Jr.’
Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Young Performers Production of Frozen JR., being presented at the Qualters Middle School in Mansfield, March 6-8. Performances are Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m., at Qualters Middle School, 240 East St., Mansfield. Tickets may be purchased online at www.uncommontheatre.org/tickets or by calling 800-838-3006. Tickets sold in advance are $15 for adults; $12 for students. Tickets purchased at the door are $15 for both adults and students. For Un-Common members, groups of 10 or larger or handicapped seating, please email tickets@uncommontheatre.org.