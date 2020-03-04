Thursday, March 5
‘Mamma Mia’ at MRPAC
“Mamma Mia,” a romantic comedy set in the isles of Greece and to the music of ABBA, will be on stage at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, March 5, 6 and 7.
The show features high school student actors, many of whom are from the local community.
The cast of 22 is mainly high school students, but also includes six students from Ahern Middle School.
The show features a live band, led by Foxboro native Johnny Mitchell and includes a string section from Foxboro High School.
Tickets are $20 for students and seniors; $25 for general admission and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Saturday, March 7
Scouts' annual pancake breakfast
Foxboro Scouts, Pack 176, troops 7 and 32, hold their 22nd Annual Pancake Breakfast 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the Ahern School cafeteria.
Tickets are $5; kids under age 5 are free. Tickets available at the door or from any Scout in town.
There will be a Friend of Scouting Raffle with baskets and items up for grabs including a pair of AirPods.
Breakfast consists of all-you-can-eat pancakes, with bacon, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee or tea.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Progeria Research Foundation and Camp Sunshine.
Foxboro Democrats caucus
Registered Democrats will hold a caucus at the public safety building to elect delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.
Registration will be 12:30 pto 1:15 p.m. The caucus will be called to order at 1 p.m.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Foxboro. Pre-registered Democrats who will be age 16 by Feb. 15, will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Foxboro can elect eight delegates and four alternates to the convention.
Artists’ reception
An artists’ reception will be held at The Next Door Gallery at Happy Hollow Frame Shop, 250 North Main St. in Mansfield, from 7 to 9 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display until May 9.
Meet and speak with the artists while enjoying new works in a wide variety of mediums from oil and acrylic, to watercolor, mixed media collage, pastel, photography and sculpture.
For more information or directions, call 508-339-1234. Live music by Bob Mulkern.
Wednesday, March 11
Art association meets
The Foxboro Art Association will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the Boyden Public Library, 10 Bird St., in Foxboro.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short business meeting.
This month’s presentation will be a demonstration by award-winning North Attleboro artist Mary Wojciechowski on the techniques she uses when painting with alcohol inks.
Thursday, March 12
Sheriff to speak at Republican Town Committee meeting
The sheriff of Norfolk County, Jerry McDermott, will be at this month’s Foxboro Republican Town Committee meeting to be held 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St.
McDermott, a candidate for re-election, will give an update on the latest happenings from the perspective of the sheriff’s office.
Stephanie McGowan, a candidate for town selectmen, will also share her outlook on how to best serve the needs of the town and answer questions from the audience.
The meeting is open to all at no charge.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Tuesday, March 17
Seed swap
The 7th Annual Seed Swap, featuring the Walpole Seed Library, is coming to the Children’s Room of the Walpole Public Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The Seed Swap and the Seed Library are sponsored by the Friends of Adams Farm. More than 900 packets of organic and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) seeds from a variety of seed companies will be on hand.
All the seeds at the swap are free. The organization asks that in exchange you return some seeds, either the same variety as those you take or other seeds, at the end of the season to restock the seed library for next year’s growing season.
For more information on how to save seeds, go to http://adams-farm.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/seed-saving.pdf.
The seed library opens for the season at the swap. Seeds for swapping will also be provided by gardeners from the Walpole and Norwood community gardens.
The public is invited to bring seeds to swap as well. Small coin envelopes will be available for packaging seeds. After the swap, the Walpole Seed Library will be located across from the circulation desk in the copy area at the library.
Questions? Email Susan Packenham at Packy5@aol.com.
Friday, March 20
ABBAFAB at MRPAC
ABBAFAB is a tribute to ABBA’s music from its earliest hits to Mamma Mia, It is a technicolor journey. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., in Foxboro.
Tickets are $30. For more info: boxoffice@orpheum.org or call 508-543-2787
Thursday, March 26
Chamber hosts ‘Taste of Neponset River Region’
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will host “The Taste of the Neponset River Region” from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Blue Hill Country Club, 23 Pecunit St., Canton.
The event features food and drink sampling from dozens of restaurants, caterers, brewers and liquor and wine distributors. Among the vendors participating are Davio’s, Wegmans, Aquitaine, McCrea’s Candies and Castle Island Brewing.
Cost to attend is $30 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.