Saturday, Jan. 11
Theater company auditions
The Un-Common Theatre Company will hold auditions for its spring production of Footloose, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Auditions for students currently in grades 7-12 will be held at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro, and are by appointment only. All roles are available.
The production will be performed at The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theatre, 1 School St., Foxboro on May 1-3.
To make an audition appointment, go to uncommontheatre.org/auditions and fill out the audition form for Footloose.
Monday, Jan. 13
Democrats meet
The Foxborough Democratic Town Committee will meet at 7 p.m., in the McGinty Room at the Foxboro Public Service building.
The meeting is open to the public.
Guest speakers are two candidates for the 4th Congressional District seat: Jake Auchincloss and Rebecca Walker Grossman. Both are members of the Newton City Council.
Check the committee’s Facebook or follow on Twitter at foxydems2012.
Orchestra openings
The Parkway Concert Orchestra has openings for all positions with emphasis on viola, bass, bassoon and trumpet.
Parkway is a 50-piece community orchestra under the direction of Thomas Kociela which performs classical and pops selections six times per year in multiple locations around the southwest suburbs of Boston.
The orchestra rehearses on Mondays, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 100 Winter St., Norwood.
The spring season begins on Jan. 6, preparing for concerts on March 8 and 15 and May 17.
There are openings for all positions with emphasis on viola, string bass, bassoon and trumpet.
Experienced volunteer musicians are invited to contact us to attend open rehearsals on Jan. 6 and 13.
Call 781-444-5041 or email parkwayconcertorchestra@gmail.com.
For more information about the orchestra, visit the orchestra’s website at www.parkwayconcertorchestra.org
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Republicans meet
Town Clerk Bob Cutler will address the group and provide details about the importance the town clerk’s office plays in the voting process -- registration, the polling process, absentee ballots, and more.
Cutler has been Foxboro’s Town Clerk for the past 12 years and brings a wealth of experience and insight to the position.
The meeting is open to all at no charge.
It will take place at the South Foxboro Community Center at 7 p.m., 366 South St., Foxboro, and is hosted by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Blood drive
There will be a blood drive between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the Invensys Foxboro Branch YMCA, 67 Mechanic St., Foxboro.
To make an appointment, log on to tinyurl.com/YMCAFJ20 or call the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at 616-632-3206.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Sale of library discards
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold a book sale of library discards Jan. 18 to 25, in the conference room during normal library hours.
There will be a $5 bag sale on Jan. 25.
Items include fiction, non-fiction, large print, children, magazines, CDs, DVDs and books-on-CD. Also available will be our ongoing book sale in the Friends’ hallway and best sellers and books of gift giving quality, which are priced slightly higher, and are not included in the bag sale.
Donations of items may be dropped off at the library during normal library hours throughout the year.
The Plainville Public Library is located on Rte. 1A at 198 South St.
For further information, call the library at 508-695-1784 or checkout the website at www.plainvillepubliclibrary.org.
Friday, Jan. 24
Uncommon Theater presents Almost Maine”
Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Winter Play, “Almost Maine,” being presented at the The South Foxboro Community Center in Foxboro, Jan. 24 to 26.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 800- 838-3006 or online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets.
Performances are Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St.
Tickets are $15 each.
Friday, Jan. 31
Local group to perform fundraiser for NICU
Foundry Five Woodwind Quintet is performing a concert as a fundraiser for the Woman & Infants’ NICU on Jan. 31, at the Music Mansion in dence.
Tickets are $25. Contact thefoundryfive@gmail.com.
Checks can be made out directly to Women & Infants Development Foundation.
Neponset River Regional Chamber annual meeting
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its 126th Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony at 7:30 a.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood.
Founded in January of 1894 as the Norwood Business Association, the chamber recently completed celebrating its 125th anniversary year.
Guest speaker is Kay Doyle, a commissioner for the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Division. She will share her insights on the impacts of legalized marijuana as a new industry in the state.
The Chamber’s Annual Awards Ceremony will recognize local businesses for outstanding community involvement and support throughout the community.
New board members and officers will also be elected at the meeting.
Cost to attend the event is $50 for members, $75 for non-members and $400 for a table of eight and includes a full breakfast.
Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Neponset River Regional Chamber holds networking lunch
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold its monthly Networking program from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, at 236 Patriot Place, Foxboro.
The Networking Series provides business people an opportunity to expand their networks by meeting other local business people in a structured setting.
Cost to attend is $25 for members, $35 for non-members, and includes a buffet.
Reservations are required and can be made by visiting nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126. There is a $5 walk-in fee.