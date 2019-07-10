Friday, July 12
‘The Little Mermaid’
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center’s Inspiration Performing Arts Company will be putting on a production of “The Little Mermaid.” The company is comprised of students who enroll in the theater’s week-long summer day program. With the production, students learn about theater basics and terminology, play drama games, learn about sets, costumes, props, and theater tech and rehearse and perform a full production at the end of the week. This session is geared for performers who are still new to performing and performers who may require some extra help from volunteers and assistants. The performance will take place at 1 p.m. for friends and family. A performance for the general public is at 7 p.m. General admission tickets on sale for $5. Parking and dining information available at www.orpheum.org. Contact the MRPAC box office at 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org for member and group discount packages. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro.
‘Shock Treatment’
RKO Army Expanded Universe presents “Shock Treatment,” at 10 p.m., at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (Orpheum Theatre) at 1 School St., in Foxboro. This show is recommended for ages 17+. Did you love the Rocky Horror Picture Show? Well, Janet and Brad become contestants on a game show in this sequel, but wind up as captives instead. Join the RKO Army cast as they shadow the action and lead the audience participation. General admission tickets are $7 in advance and at the door. For more information, go to www.orpheum.org or contact the MRPAC Box Office at 508-543-ARTS (2787) or boxoffice@orpheum.org for membership and group discounts.
Saturday, July 13
Music in the barn
Music in the Barn is a free concert at Adams Farm in Walpole, from noon to 3 p.m. Rain date is July 14. The concert will feature three local musicians: Claire Sully, Fiona Campbell, and Jeannie Gagné. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and your own food and drink. Adams Farm is at 99 North St. in Walpole.
Tuesday, July 23
Speed networking
The Neponset River Regional Chamber will hold a Speed Networking program 8 to 10 a.m., at Fox Hill Village, 10 Longwood Drive, Westwood. Cost to attend is $20 and seating is limited to 25 members of each chamber. A light breakfast is included. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.nrrchamber.com or calling 781-769-1126.
Wednesday, July 24
‘The Game’s Afoot’
Roundabout Productions returns to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center stage with its second Ken Ludwig play “The Game’s Afoot.” The 5-day/6-show performance runs from July 24 through July 28. It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Showtimes are: July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 28, 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 in advance for adults, $18 door, and $12 in advance for students, seniors and veterans. The theater is at 1 School St., Foxboro. For more information, go to www.orpheum.org.