Join historian Paolo DiGregorio on the Foxboro Common on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m., as he presents a program about the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the 19th Amendment which provided equal voting rights to women. This program will be held outdoors on the Foxboro Common, and it is expected that all participants call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to register and bring a lawn chair to the program. Participants will be spaced apart to accommodate social distancing and it may be necessary to wear masks for the entirety of the program according to regulations.
SOCIALLY DISTANT SOCIAL TIMEWe know that being social is a major reason why you love the Foxboro Senior Center. With our new guidelines, it is impossible to allow seniors to congregate for extended periods of time inside the building. However, we have set up our outdoor benches to allow for socially-distant conversations between friends. Starting at 9:30 a.m. each day, you can sit outside and catch up with friends, while remaining responsible. We request that conversation groups do not exceed 3 individuals. In addition to these benches, for those that want to be more active while catching up with friends, check out cornhole, horseshoes and ping pong areas outdoors at the senior center. You do not have to register for this activity, however, it is requested that you check in at the front desk. Additionally, please be aware that seating will be limited, so a seat may not be available at the time you arrive.
HOTDOGS AT FOXBORO HOUSINGOn Tuesday, Aug. 11 at noon, residents of Foxboro Housing’s Centennial Court are invited to come and pick up a “to-go” style grilled hotdog near the Community Room at Centennial Court courtesy of the senior center. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, at noon, residents of N. Carl Annon Court are also invited to pick up a grilled hotdog near the administration office. Enjoy a hotdog (with toppings) and a bag of chips. Registration is required by calling 508-543-1234. Hotdogs will be ready at noon.
FARMERS MARKET COUPONSTo receive $25 in Farmers Market coupons, please call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to schedule an appointment. Appointments will start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Applicants must be Foxboro residents, have limited income, be at least 60 years of age, or live with a disability and are being served by congregate meals or Meals on Wheels.
CHAIR YOGA — Under the TentStarting at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, chair yoga classes will start once again. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that can be done while sitting on a chair or while standing and using the chair for support. The cost for this class is $3 and is punch-card eligible. Due to limited space, you must call in advance to register for the class.
TAI CHI — Under the Ten
t
Tai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Mondays, starting Aug. 10, at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
ZUMBA GOLD – Under the TentZumba is a fitness program inspired by Latin dance. Zumba combines Latin rhythms with cardiovascular exercise to create an aerobic routine that is fun and easy to follow. Held on Tuesdays at 9:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible. Space is limited, so please call in advance to sign up for each class.
STRENGTH TRAINING — Under the TentStrength Training Classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. Each week this program features stretching routines and exercises that focus on the core, legs, arms and shoulders. Call in advance to sign up for each class. The cost for this class is $3 and is punch card eligible.
SENIOR FITNESS — Under the TentSenior fitness classes are held at 9:15 a.m. every Friday morning. This class uses stretching, aerobics, and hand-held weights to focus on exercising the body from the neck to ankles. The program is designed for all ability levels. For the time being, this class will be taught by a teacher courtesy of the YMCA. Space is limited so you must call in advance to register for each class. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
KRIPALU YOGAYoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Our 8-week yoga class will be held on Fridays, Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18 & 25 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and the cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self- awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites, but participants should be comfortable on the floor for extended periods of time. Call to sign up in advance.
SCRABBLE GROUPDo you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call to sign up.
KNITTING CLUB — Under the TentThe knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINICBlood pressure clinics are being held at the senior center on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The next clinics are on Tuesdays, Aug. 11 & 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., and are being hosted by Deputy Fire Chief and Public Health Nurse Thomas Kenvin. These clinics are free. Call 508-543-1234 to schedule an appointment.
NUTRITION CLASS — Under the TentThe nutrition class meets every Tuesday at 11 a.m., and each week members of the class share new healthy recipes, participate in food sampling, exchange ideas and talk about good nutrition.
SERENADING SENIORS CHORUS — Under the TentThe Serenading Seniors is a friendly, fun group of singers with weekly rehearsals and occasional performances at local venues. This group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. If you are interested in joining, please call Jeanne Bonneau at 508-543-8940.
TALESPINNERS — Under the TentOur stories and memories are what glue us together as families, neighborhoods and even whole societies. You may not consider yourself a writer or even a storyteller, but you may have interesting recollections to share. The Talespinners meet on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and in this group you will have an opportunity to share and write about your memories and reflections.
WALKING CLUBJoin new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxboro. The walking club meets at the senior center on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and leave from there for the chosen route. Call to sign up.
S.H.I.N.EYou can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging & Human Services programs and services, check the website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call at 508-543-1234.