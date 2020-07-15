Ingrid Centurion, veteran US Army combat pilot (Iraq war), motivational speaker and small business owner, will speak during a meeting at the South Foxboro Community Center on July 29.
The presentation is sponsored by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee and scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Everything will be specially cleaned and set up in an appropriately socially-distanced manner.
There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.
The community center is at 366 South St., Foxboro.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.