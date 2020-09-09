The next meeting of the Veterans’ Club will be on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9:15 a.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINICBlood pressure clinics are being held at the senior center on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The next clinic is on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m., and is being hosted by Deputy Fire Chief and Public Health Nurse Thomas Kenvin. These clinics are free. Call 508-543-1234 to schedule an appointment.
HOTDOGS AT N. CARL ANNON COURTResidents of Foxboro Housing are invited to come and pick up a “to-go”-style grilled hotdog courtesy of the senior center on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at noon. Enjoy a hotdog (with toppings) and a bag of chips. Registration is required by calling the senior center at 508-543-1234. Hotdogs will be ready by noon. The grill will be located near the administration office at N. Carl Annon Court.
‘THE HATE U GIVE’: Book discussionPlease join our second-year intern Victoria Ferguson for this 6-week series to discuss the book “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. This program will start on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and continue through Wednesday, Oct. 28. In this group, members will discuss the book’s themes as well as relevant current events. This discussion group will be led by Ferguson, a master’s level social work student, and will be designed to have supportive but difficult conversations, process strong emotions, and discuss how we can make changes in our own community. If you are interested in attending this group, sign up early as spots are limited.
END OF SUMMER DRIVE-THRU BBQAs we celebrate the summer that wasn’t, we wanted to offer a drive-thru barbecue on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. We’ll be grilling up hamburgers and cheeseburgers at the senior center. You MUST call us at 508-543-1234 to sign up for a drive-through pick-up time.
PRESENTATION ON DRAFTING THE CONSTITUTIONJoin historian Gary Hylander on the Foxboro Common on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m., as he presents a program about the drafting of the United States Constitution. It is expected that all participants should pre-register and bring a lawn chair. Participants will be spaced apart to accommodate social distancing, masks may need to be worn for the entirety of the presentation, according to regulations. At the time of this printing, Gov. Charlie Baker is allowing for 50 participants for outdoor programs. If this number changes we will adjust accordingly. Please register early to guarantee your spot.
HAMILTON VIDEOWe have scheduled a video showing of the hit musical “Hamilton” at the senior center on Thursday, Sept. 17, at noon. We have also scheduled two additional showings on Thursdays, Oct. 1 & 8, at 12:15 p.m. If you haven’t seen it yet, or would like to see it again, you must call us to sign up. This performance was filmed with the original cast in 2016. In an effort to enforce social distancing, we are limiting the showing to only 6 participants. Additional show times may be added if there is further demand.
MANICURESOur manicurist Sheri Thorpe will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Sept. 29, beginning at 9 a.m., for 20-minute appointments. Sheri uses OPI products. The cost is $10. Call us to make an appointment and be sure to wear your face mask.
SENIOR SUPPERWe will be resuming our senior suppers starting on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 4:30 p.m. We will be limiting the seating to 10 to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required when not eating and you MUST sign up in advance. This event is free.
LUNCH OUTOur next lunch outing is on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., at Jake n’ Joe’s. Sign up is required by Friday, Sept. 11. Van transportation arrangements must be made by Friday.
BOOK CLUB – Under the TentThe senior center book club program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. The club meets on the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m. The next meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 14 (due to the Labor Day holiday). Registration is required. Call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUPThe next meeting of our Low Vision Support Group is on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. The group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. This is an adult group providing peer support and information for anyone with vision loss, or those who have concerns about their vision. All seniors are welcome! Call Pam McGuire at the senior center for information.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tentCome join your new best friends as we enjoy some burgers before the summer ends on Thursday, Sept. 24, at noon. We will be limiting the event to less than 10 registrants to allow for social distancing, so you MUST sign up in advance. Masks will be required when not eating. This event is free
SCRABBLE GROUPDo you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 12:30 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
STRENGTH TRAINING – Under the TentStrength training classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. Each week this program features stretching routines and exercises that focus on the core, legs, arms and shoulders. Call in advance to sign up for each class. The cost for this class is $3 and is punch card eligible.
TAI CHI – Under the TentTai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Monday mornings for beginner Tai Chi class at 10 a.m., or for Tai Chi class at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
SENIOR FITNESS – Under the TentSenior fitness classes are held at 9 a.m. every Friday morning. This class uses stretching, aerobics, and hand-held weights to focus on exercising the body from the neck to ankles. Senior fitness is designed for all ability levels. For the time being, this class will be taught by a teacher courtesy of the YMCA. Space is limited so you must call in advance to register for each class. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
KNITTING CLUB – Under the TentThe knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
WALKING CLUBJoin new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the area. Our club meets at the senior center on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.EYou can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m., for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or via Zoom. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging & Human Services programs and services, check the website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call at 508-543-1234.