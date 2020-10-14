VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Oct. 19 at 9:15 a.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
KRIPALU YOGAYoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Our next 8-week Yoga class will be held on Fridays, Nov. 13 & 20, Dec. 4, 11 & 18, and Jan. 8, 15 & 22 from 10:45 a.m. to noon and the cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self- awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites, but participants should be comfortable on the floor for extended periods of time. Call us to sign up in advance.
TRICK OR TREAT!
This Halloween will be unlike any other! In an effort to keep the fun alive, we will be hosting a drive-thru Trick or Treating. Come to the senior center on the night of October 28th to pick up a small bag of wrapped candy. All seniors who wear a costume to the drive-thru will be entered into a random drawing to win a $25 gift card. If you don’t want to dress up, please still wear your mask:) You MUST call in advance to register for a timeslot to attend this program.
STRENGTH TRAINING
There are now 2 Strength Training classes held at the senior center on Wednesday mornings. The first class starts at 8:25 a.m. and the second begins at 9:15 a.m. These classes feature stretching routines and exercises that focus on the core, legs, arms and shoulders. Space is limited so you must call in advance to sign up. The cost for a class is $3 and is punch card eligible.
SENIOR FITNESS
Beginning on October 23, we will have an additional Senior Fitness class on Friday mornings. The 1st class will run from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and the 2nd class will be held from 9:50 to 10:35 a.m. These classes use stretching, aerobics and hand-held weights to focus on exercising the body from neck to ankles. Senior Fitness is designed for all ability levels and will be taught by a teacher courtesy of the YMCA. Space is limited so you must call in advance to register. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
As we prepare for the winter, we will be conducting a “Grab and Go Senior Supper” for October on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. We will be re-evaluating each month to figure out if we can host Senior Suppers inside in the future. Please call us in advance to sign up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing is on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Citizen’s Crust Restaurant. Sign up is required by Friday, Oct. 16. Van transportation arrangements must be made by Friday, the 16th.
THE RIGHT STUFF
“The Right Stuff” is a new National Geographic TV show only available on the Disney+ channel. This show will tell the incredible story of America’s first astronauts and their families as they became instant celebrities. We will be showing all of the 8 episodes one week after each one airs. The show times will be your choice of 1:30 p.m. or 2:45 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Oct. 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19, Dec. 3 & 10. Due to limited seating, you must register for these programs in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Oct. 28 there will be a Hearing Clinic offered from 10 to noon. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
Q & A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12:30 p.m. The town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
MEN’S BBQ
Come join your new best friends as we enjoy some burgers from the grill on Thursday, Oct. 29 at noon. We will be limiting Men’s BBQ to less than 10 registrants to allow for social distancing, so you MUST sign up in advance. Masks will be required when not eating. This event is free
MANICURES
Our manicurist Sheri Thorpe will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Oct. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. for 20 minute appointments. Sheri uses OPI products. The cost is $10. Call us to make an appointment and be sure to wear your face mask.
MAH JONGG
Starting on Monday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m., and continuing every Monday afternoon, we will be playing Mah Jongg at the senior center. Because we will be playing indoors, you must wear a facemask, and seating will be VERY limited. Call us to sign up in advance.
CRIBBAGE
Join us at the senior center on Friday mornings starting Nov. 6th from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. if you enjoy playing cribbage and would like to play with some friends, new and old! We will be playing indoors and you must wear a face mask. Space is limited, so please call to register in advance.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Monday mornings for Beginner Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. or for Tai Chi class at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxborough area. Our Walking Club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
KNITTING CLUB
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 12:30 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.