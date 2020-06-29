VFW post announces scholarship awards Jun 29, 2020 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Foxboro VFW Post 2626 announced that the winners of its $1,000 scholarships for the Class of 2020 are Thomas Van Dell and Dimitrios K. Davis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Award Vfw Scholarship Winner Thomas Van Dell Foxboro Vfw Post Are Recommended for you Around Town VFW post announces scholarship awards Jaycees summer concerts making comeback Local cable access TV schedule June 25 to July 1 Tweets by @foxbororeporter