On Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 4 p.m., join us for an interactive Zoom story time designed to teach basic American Sign Language signs including the ASL Alphabet, animals, and everyday signs for ages 3 to 8. Sign age-related songs and picture books, and have fun! Taught by ASL Honor Society Students from Foxboro High School in collaboration with the Boyden Library. Register by going to boydenlibrary.org/children and selecting the Upcoming Events Calendar. The Zoom link will be posted on the day of the event.
SONGS AND STORIES WITH MISS KACEEJoin Miss Kacee each week for stories, songs, and more! Great for little ones of all ages! The link will be posted the day of the program at www.boydenlibary.org and www.facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. It will also be posted on our Events Calendar at tinyurl.com/y8uvbpvg.
MONDAY CRAFTS TO GO IN FEBRUARYThe next Craft-To-Go pick up will be on Monday, Feb. 1. The theme will be Groundhog Puppet Craft! created by Miss Kacee for ages 3-8. Next up on Monday, Feb. 8 will be Sunny Hanging Hearts! Created by Miss Karen for ages 3-8. Crafts will be available in the Youth Services Department beginning at 2 p.m., while supplies last. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library.
THE GREAT STEAM CHALLENGE FOR AGES 5+Beginning Feb. 4 and running through August 2021.
What is the STEAM (STEAM = Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Challenge?
The Youth Services department is challenging you to conduct as many at-home STEAM projects, experiments, and fun challenges as you can! Beginning Feb. 4, you can register for an official STEAM Challenge Card which will help you log all of the challenges you try!
Participants who complete 10 challenges over the next 6 months and bring their card to the library to show us their accomplishments will receive a certificate and a prize!
Send us pictures of your work along the way to be featured on our Facebook and Instagram pages and you will be entered into monthly raffles for additional prizes!
What are the challenges?
Each month we will offer a special STEAM challenge, as well as a kit you can register for. There will be a limited number of kits available, but you do NOT need to complete the challenge from the kit in order to participate! You may also choose any STEAM activity that has been featured on our 60-second-science segments on the Boyden Library Instagram page: boyden_library (if you are not on social media, we can email links and videos to registered participants).
Please register once by going to boydenlibrary.org/children and selecting the Upcoming Events Calendar for “The Great STEAM Challenge!” to be added to the email list.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
LIMITED CURBSIDE PICKUP WITH ‘CLICK AND COLLECT’Patrons who require curbside pickup now have the option to communicate when they will come and pick up their holds through the SAILS Mobile App. When patrons are notified that their holds are ready for pickup they simply bring up the SAILS Mobil App on their smartphone, select My Account, and select Holds.
You will then see the “Click and Collect” button. Tap this and then select “I’m On My Way.” Then choose how long it will take you to get to the library.
Once you’re in the parking lot, select “I’m Here.” The library will be notified of your arrival, and will checkout your material before running it out to you.
Note: The Boyden Library IS OPEN to the public. This service is for patrons with health issues and have concerns in regard to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Most patrons should come in and pick up their items at the circulation desk.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN | ANNUAL MEETINGThe annual meeting of the Friends of Boyden Library Foundation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. At this meeting, elections of new officers will be held and minor revisions to our bylaws will be voted on. If you are interested in attending by Zoom please reach out to the Friends email address- boydenlibraryfriends@yahoo.com and you will be provided with a link to the meeting.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALSPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.