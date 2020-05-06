There will be a candidates' night via Zoom on at 7:15 p.m Wednesday, May 20.
Hosted by the Town Republican Committee, the event will feature candidates running for town offices who will state their positions and goals for their respective offices. There will also be a chance to ask them specific questions regarding how they plan to accomplish their objectives.
This will be the only time the candidates are together before the town election on June 8.
Send the Foxboro RTC an email at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com and on the morning of the meeting, the organization will send you all the pertinent log-in information (meeting ID number and password) so you can join in.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.