A regular schedule of children’s virtual story programs will run through the week of Oct. 12. Look for Fall Bedtime Stories and a Craft on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Mother Goose on the Loose Time will be presented on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Look for our recorded programs at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary or at www.boydenlibrary.org on the Events Calendar.
While visiting the library be sure to pick up a Craft-To-Go that will relate to the weekly Bedtime Story theme. Also, check out one of our many book bundles, made up of themed picture books, bound together for fun and convenience.
KRAFT FAMILY AND PARTNERS IN PATRIOTISMMany thanks to the Kraft Family and Partners in Patriotism for the wonderful donation of give-away prizes. New England Patriots pins, bracelets, squishy footballs, stickers and more will be put together and made available to kids and families when they visit the children’s department. What a wonderful way to round out the summer. The Boyden Library is very pleased to add to our summer reading incentive program with these fun prizes.
LET’S STAY SAFEThe library is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing a limited number of people in the building at one time.
To keep patrons and staff healthy, the following guidelines are in place:
- Masks and facial coverings are required for everyone over the age of 2. If you are unable to wear a facial covering for medical reasons, we are happy to serve you via curbside delivery. Please continue to place holds using the online catalog and you will be notified when your items are ready.
- Please limit visits to 30 minutes.
- Please use hand sanitizer before handling materials and prior to computer use.
- Adult public computers are available for 30-minute time slots. Children’s internet use is not available at this time.
- Maintain a social distance of 6 feet between other patrons and library staff.
- If your family is able to do so, we recommend 1 adult patron per household visit the children’s room and check-out material for their children.
- Children who visit the library must be able to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing rules. If that is not possible, we will be happy to serve those families via curbside delivery. Families can continue to place holds using the online catalog and will be notified when items are ready.
- Quiet study and tutoring are unavailable at this time. Meeting rooms, story/craft room, and tutor room will remain closed until further notice. All library events and story programs will be virtual.
The library staff is doing everything possible to keep the building clean and sanitized.
SUMMER READING KITSThe children’s department still has Summer Reading bags to give away. Due to the pandemic, this year’s program looked very different. Pick up a bag for each child in your family when you visit. They contain challenge sheets for three age groups, small prizes, and bookmarks. The challenge sheets were designed to support reading and give kids things to do and think about during the summer months. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library. Available while supplies last. The 2020 Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” was sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library, Massachusetts Library System, the MBLC, and the Boston Bruins.
BOOK RETURNS ARE OPENThe book returns are open and patrons can return items which have been checked out since March and before. The book returns are available for library materials only. Please do not use book returns for donations.
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will begin on Sept. 19, when the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call adult services at 508-543-1245. Children’s services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.