A virtual legislative breakfast to discuss “Building Innovative Housing Solutions” will be held on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.
It will be hosted by state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, United Way and South Coast Regional Network to End Homelessness.
Participating in the discussion will be U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-4th District, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Joan Meschino, D-Hull and state Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton.
They will discuss “once-in-a-lifetime opportunities” to create a robust supportive housing pipeline for funding affordable housing, a press release said.
Innovations in programs and policies which are aimed at ending homelessness will be highlighted.
They want to create "a call to action around shared priorities" that will expand supportive housing across the state, a press release said.
Preregistration is required at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvdOmqrjMsHtxQIXX3WHR0shFwpkD_vH1a
After registering an email containing a link to join the meeting will be sent.