Since John F. Kennedy, most presidents have had an official photographer resulting in a wealth of primary source material. But what can Americans of all ages learn by taking a deeper look past the subject matter and into the backgrounds and material culture represented in these photos to learn more about how the lives of our leaders are presented?
Learn more with a virtual program at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 led by Richard Weld, Education Specialist for the Gerald Ford Presidential Library and Museum.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register and you will receive a link to the Zoom program.
A look back at the Marshall Plan
Two years after V-E Day, Europe lay in ruins, with its economies devastated and its people facing famine. In a commencement address at Harvard University, Secretary George Marshall called for American assistance in restoring the economic infrastructure of Europe. Western Europe responded favorably, and the Truman administration called for legislation.
The resulting massive aid package — the biggest of its kind and named for Marshall — provided more than $13 billion in funding for housing, infrastructure and industry. The story of Europe’s post-WWII recovery is often told with numbers. Now, Mark Adams, Education Director at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum, shares the human side of the story, drawing on the Truman Library’s rich archival collection in a virtual program at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.
From drawings by schoolchildren to an urn of blood-stained soil, to the original audio recording of General Marshall’s Harvard commencement speech, we’ll delve into the vault for a stunning collection of artifacts and a fascinating “Out of the Archives” experience.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register. Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Webinar via email.
These programs are in partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library.
Zentangle workshop, part 2Have you heard of the Zentangle Drawing Method? Do you want to know more about it? Or just have a refresher class?
Come Join CZT Linda Evans for an hour of learning and practicing this relaxed method of drawing at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 22. We could all use a little slow down and relax time.
No art background is needed. Tools will be provided or you can bring your own.
Registration is required.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
Book club
TUESDAY, JUNE 20 AT 11 A.M.
For the month of June, the Book Club will be discussing “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.
Goodreads says about the book, “Remarkably Bright Creatures, an exploration of friendship, reckoning, and hope, tracing a widow’s unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus.”Copies are available at the Adult Circulation Desk.
Yoga with the YMCA
Join us on Thursday evenings in the Community Meeting Room in June at 7 p.m. for a free yoga workout at the Boyden Library with Lisa from the Foxboro YMCA.
Registration is required as space is limited.
This program is funded through a CHNA 7 Metrowest grant awarded to the Foxboro health department.
Wild expressions artistJoin us at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 as local artist Kerri Fitzgerald shares with the community her original oil paintings of animals at the Franklin Park Zoo and the paintings done by the various wild animals.
The finger paintings done by the animals include works by gorillas Little Joe and Okie, a collection of pygmy hippo footprints by Cleo the hippo, and a variety of other paintings and footprints done by many other animals from zoos all over the country.
Painting is an enrichment activity for the animals and a way for them to express themselves.
Come learn more about this with Kerri as she explains the process and experience for each animal.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Tananarive Due author talk
Please join us for a chat with Tananarive Due about her newest work, “The Wishing Pool and Other Stories” at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
The second collection of stories by the author is full of her signature offerings of horror, science fiction, and suspense while confronting monsters of all kinds, including racism, the monster within, and the supernatural. Due’s prolific body of work cements the author as a leading voice in black speculative fiction for more than 20 years.
Due is an award-winning writer, educator, and producer. Her body of work includes 16 books, including “The Blood Colony,” “The Living Blood,” “The Good House,” “Joplin’s Ghost,” “Devil’s Wake,” and the forthcoming “The Reformatory.” In addition, she is a contributing author of “Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda and Black Panther: Sins of the King.” Collaborating with her partner Steven Barnes, she also co-wrote “A Small Town” for Season 2 of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” on Paramount Plus and two segments of Shudder’s anthology film Horror Noire.
Go to https://libraryc.org/boydenlibrary/27561 to register for this event.
Brought to you in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium.
