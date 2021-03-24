VIRTUAL STORIES AND SONG WITH MISS KACEEWednesdays at 11 a.m.
Join Miss Kacee each week for stories, songs, and more! Great for little ones of all ages! The link will be posted the day of the program at www.boydenlibary.org and www.facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. It will also be posted on our Events Calendar at https://tinyurl.com/y8uvbpvg
COMING UP IN THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENTFor the month of April, Craft To-Go pickups will switch to Saturdays. Keep checking the Events Calendar for updated themes and registration. Also, April vacation will soon be upon us. Check out what the Youth Services staff have planned for the week of April 19th! Don’t forget to check out the new STEAM Challenge for April as well.
TITLES ADDED TO OVERDRIVE“A Court of Thorns and Roses” series written by New York Times bestselling author Sarah J. Maas has been added to the Boyden Library’s OverDrive account. The newest in the series, is “A Court of Silver Flames.” There are a total of five books in this series. So if your teen enjoys fantasy fiction this will keep them busy. Or you could read the series together.
The Boyden Library also added “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Check out this blurb: “Somewhere out beyond the edge of the universe there is a library that contains an infinite number of books, each one the story of another reality. One tells the story of your life as it is, along with another book for the other life you could have lived if you had made a different choice at any point in your life. While we all wonder how our lives might have been, what if you had the chance to go to the library and see for yourself? Would any of these other lives truly be better?” — The Midnight Library
MUSEUM PASS RESERVATIONSDue to limited capacity, increased demand, and timed ticketing for most museums and zoos, the library will distribute coupons one month prior to the date of the coupon. This will allow patrons extra time for reserving a timed-ticketing slot. Be sure to check out the various museum and zoo websites for specific dates and times they are open before reserving a library pass.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK DRIVEThe Friends of Boyden Library are holding another Book Drive on Saturday, March 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. The special event will be a curbside, contact-less drop off outside of the main entrance. Please note that donations will not be accepted at any other time and patrons should not leave any donations in the book return bins or lobby. Please email boydenlibraryfriends@yahoo.com, or call the library and a staff member will contact the Friends for you.
The Friends are seeking donations of books and media in like-new condition, recently published. Adult and children’s fiction are always in demand! Donated books for the Fall, Spring, and ongoing book sales provide thousands of dollars annually to support library programming.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALS
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 24 hours. This is a change from 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Library hours are Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.