This summer, the children’s department presents a “safer at home” program that encourages reading, thinking, learning, and discovery. Kids can explore their world through activity challenges, which are posted at www.boydenlibrary.org and facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. Print the challenge for your child’s age group.
Kids can check off the boxes as they complete the challenges. If there are books they enjoyed reading this summer, they can write the author and title on the back of the page. Have kids hang onto their sheets. When we know it’s safe, we will distribute prizes to participants.
Also this summer, the library will host virtual programs, story times, and other activities. Keep your eye on the Boyden Library Events Calendar at www.boydenlibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page for more information.
“Imagine Your Story” is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library, Massachusetts Library System, Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
Virtual summer events for kids
- Yoga with Sara, Wednesday, July 8, at 3:00-3:45 p.m. Learn poses, breathing techniques, and yoga basics. For ages 5-12, but anyone can join! Find the link at www.boydenlibrary.org on Events Calendar or facebook.com/BoydenLibrary.
- The Teddy Bear Picnic, Thursday, July 16, 10 to 11 a.m. Gather your bear, a blanket, and a morning snack. Enjoy teddy bear songs and activities by Miss Tina Stone. To be televised on Foxboro Cable Access (Comcast 8/ Verizon 39). Also find the link at www.boydenlibrary.org on Events Calendar or facebook.com/BoydenLibrary
- Meal Time Magic, Monday, July 20, at 3:30 p.m. Ed the Wizard will show you how to perform magic at the dinner table. Playing with your food has never been so much fun! Find the link prior to the program at boydenlibrary.org on Events Calendar or facebook.com/BoydenLibrary.
- Meet Susan B. Anthony! Tuesday, July 28, at 3 p.m. Actress Sheryl Faye will present the life and struggles of Susan B. Anthony. We’ll see how Anthony fought for women’s rights and the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Find the link at boydenlibrary.org on Events Calendar or facebook.com/BoydenLibrary.
- Riot in the Garden with Jackson Gillman, Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. Master storyteller Jackson Gillman will lead this live Zoom event. Fun-filled science theater! A mix of comedy, music, and stories to delight people of all ages. In memory of Joan Clifford. Look for the Zoom Live Link at www.boydenlibrary.org on Events Calendar or facebook.com/BoydenLibrary.
All programs are sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
Virtual story program
- Bedtime Stories, Tuesdays, June 30 to Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m.
- Stories for Kindergarten-Grade 4, Wednesdays, July 1 to Aug. 5, at 1:30 p.m.
- Mother Goose on the Loose Time, Thursdays, July 2 to Aug. 6, at 11 a.m.
Story programs will be posted on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary and at www.boydenlibrary.org on the Events Calendar.
Managing job search stress
Join senior employment specialist Gary Gekow on Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m., for a 75-minute talk about managing stress during a job search. Securing new employment is no small task. Whether someone is out of work or unhappy in their existing job, the process of finding a new opportunity is a challenging series of interrelated steps. Navigating through this process can be a difficult proposition and we will discuss various methods to help manage stress. Gary Gekow is senior employment specialist with over 20 years of recruiting experience in the Boston staffing industry. Q & A to follow. Registration is required. Go to the www.boydenlibrary.org and click on Events Calendar to sign up. Make sure you submit an email address so a Zoom link to this program will be sent to participants 1 day prior to the event.
Curbside service
The popular and safe curbside service continues at the library. By using the online catalog, holds can be placed on materials that are on the shelf in Foxboro, or patrons can call the library to have books placed on hold for them. Until the SAILS network resumes email notification, everyone will be notified by telephone when holds are available. Patrons can set up an appointment for pick up and call upon arrival in the library parking lot. Staff will place materials in the trunk of the car.
Curbside Service is available Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We ask that you observe a limit of 10 items per patron or 20 items per family. Library accounts must be in good standing. Staff will not accept payment for lost and overdue items at this time. Those with temporary cards should continue to use digital services until the library is open to the public. Online holds can be placed by going to www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on “SAILS Library Catalog.” Be sure the item is available at Foxboro-Boyden Library and the status column indicates the item is checked-in. If the status column indicates the item is “checked-out” or “On hold for someone,” the item is not available. To request children’s material via telephone, call 508-543-1246. Adult requests can be made by calling 508-543-1245. Telephone requests will require your library card number and will be limited to 3 queries. Staff will also be available by telephone to answer reference and reader’s advisory questions.
Book returns are open
The book returns are open and patrons can now return items which have been checked out since March and before. The book returns are available for library materials only. At this time the library and the Friends of the Library ask everyone to hold on to donations until further notice.
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
General information
Library hours for curbside service are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call adult services at 508-543-1245. Children’s services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services.
Keep in mind OverDrive ebooks, Hoopla, and Tumblebooks to obtain material for school summer reading while the library is closed.
ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice.
The library’s WiFi service extends to the parking lot. It’s free and no password is required.
Email staff with any questions or contact a librarian on “Pure Chat.” Go to the library web page and click on the dialog icon. Be sure to include your name and email address. If we are unable to chat live, someone on staff will answer your question as soon as possible.