On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m., we will be leaving Foxboro and travel by motorcoach to Stockbridge. We’ll start our day with a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum.
This museum presents the world’s largest collection of Norman Rockwell art. Experience Rockwell’s art, life and legacy in the artist’s picturesque New England hometown – Stockbridge, nestled in the rich Berkshires. After our visit, enjoy a delicious lunch at The Red Lion Inn located in the heart of the Berkshires. You will have the choice of Chicken Pot Pie with flaky top or Meatloaf served open faced with gravy. Each will include a salad of Berkshire greens, Coffee/Tea and Warm Fruit Crisp for dessert. This historic inn is filled with New England charm, and has hosted quite a few presidents over the years. After lunch, there will be time to visit some of the quaint local shops before departing for home.
The cost is $131 for Foxboro residents and $136 for non-residents.
The sign-up for Foxboro residents with payment will begin on March 2 and registration for non-residents with payment will begin on March 3.
THE UKRAINE WAR & VLADIMIR PUTIN
Join us at the senior center on Wednesday, March 8 at 4 p.m. for a presentation by Henry Quinlin which will focus on the Ukraine War, the enigma that is Vladimir Putin, the new Ice Curtain, and potential options for ending the war. Henry’s personal experience of traveling to Russia over 30 times and the friendships within the Russian government will give powerful insights into the ongoing war. Sign up to reserve your seat.
WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE
We’ll be playing the game “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” at the senior center on Wednesday, March 1 at 4 p.m. While we can’t promise a million dollars, we can guarantee you’ll have fun playing this game in a group setting hosted by Marc Craig. If you correctly answer the 14 questions, you could win a $100 gift certificate to the Foxboro Senior Center, or if not, there will be plenty of smaller prizes along the way. Come on out for a fun night. Even if you don’t want to participate, you are welcome to watch the show and enjoy some light refreshments. Don’t forget to sign up in advance.
THE IRISH IN BOSTON
On Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m., author Anthony Sammarco will be back at the senior center to present an illustrated lecture on “The Boston Irish.” He will explore the 19th and 20th century people and institutions that were founded by and for the Irish immigrants and their descendants. Some of the prominent ones are Boston College, Carney Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, the House of Good Shepherd, the House of the Angel Guardian, and many churches such as the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Immaculate Conception in Boston’s South End. Many people think that the Irish immigration of the 1840’s changed the face of Boston over the ensuing century. Generations of Irish in Boston have contributed to the fabric of the city’s life in business, government and the church. Don’t miss this fun and informative program. Sign up in advance.
DENTAL BLUE 65
Dental care is essential to your overall health! Regular dental checkups help protect your smile and prevent problems down the road. On Monday, Feb. 27, at 2:30 p.m. there will be a short presentation at the senior center that will explain the Dental Blue 65 program and allow for questions/answers from Blue Cross Blue Shield representatives. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
WHAT IS AN APPLE AIR TAG?
Are you always misplacing items? Are you traveling and worried about losing your checked bags? Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1:45 p.m. for our program on Apple Air Tags – what are they and how you can use them, paired with your iPhone, to never lose anything again! Sign up in advance.
KRIPALU YOGA
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for an 8-week Kripalu Yoga class led by Lisa Cohen on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. The cost is $53 per person and the classes will meet at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 21 & 28. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
TRIP TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE IN 2023
Join us as we travel once again to the Newport Playhouse on April 27, 2023. We’ll travel by motorcoach and leave from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter Street, at 9:45 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet lunch, which includes a large variety of hot and cold foods, main entrees, side dishes, beverages and homemade desserts. Following lunch, we will all see a comedic play in the playhouse theater, and we end our day with a fun-filled cabaret performance. The cost for this fun-filled day is $139 for Foxboro residents, and $144 for non-residents. Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
RHODE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, we will be traveling to Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island for a 90 minute cruise showcasing 10 of Rhode Island’s most beautiful lighthouses. We will be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from the parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter Street, at 10 a.m. Before the cruise, we will have a delicious lunch at the Quonset O’ Club, and the menu will include your choice of one of the following: New England Baked Scrod or Breaded Chicken Cutlet. All meals will include mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, rolls, butter, vanilla ice cream, coffee and tea. After lunch we’re off on our cruise where the captain will take us throughout the Narragansett Bay bringing us up close and personal to the historic lighthouses. The cost for this trip is $122 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. The sign-up with payment has begun.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Our Table Top Garden Club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, is meeting once again on Tuesday mornings at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome, no previous gardening experience is necessary. Sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HUMAN – THE WORLD WITHIN
Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30, starting Feb. 7 for the 6-part Netflix docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body. Cutting edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating series. The video series will be held on the following Tuesdays: Feb. 28 “Defend”, March 7 “Sense” and March 14 “Birth”. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro town manager on Wednesday Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
BEST OF PROVIDENCE TOUR
We’ll be off to Providence, RI on Thursday, May 25, 2023 for our Best of Providence trip. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and begin our morning with a visit to Scialo’s Bakery where we will enjoy coffee, treats and a bit of history of Providence’s most famous bakery.
Afterwards, we will enjoy lunch at Cassarino’s Ristorante and then we will enjoy a 90 guided tour of Providence.
The luncheon meal choices are: Pollo Parmigiana, Pasta Primivera, or; Baked Scrod. The cost is $117 per person for Foxboro residents and $122 for non-residents.
Call or stop by the senior center to sign up with your payment.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15 & 22, there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, March 15 at the Olive Garden Restaurant at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Mar 13 and meet us at the restaurant on the 15th.
For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 13th.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow at the senior center as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s classes will meet on the following Wednesdays at 2 p.m., and each class will include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home: March 1 – Surprise Craft; March 8 - Bottle Painting, and; March 22 – Shell Painting. Please sign up in advance for any or all of the classes you may be interested in.
MARCH MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our March Movie Days is Tom Hanks. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
March 2 – “Elvis” From his rise to fame, rock n roll icon Elvis Presley maintains a complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over the course of 20 years.
March 9 – “Saving Mr. Banks” Discover the story behind Walt Disney’s 20-year effort to bring “Mary Poppins” to life
March 23 – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Interviewer Lloyd Vogel profiles legend Fred Rogers and through Roger’s empathy, kindness and decency, Vogel’s jaded outlook on life is confronted as he reconciles with his own painful past
March 30 — “Big” A boy discovers adulthood is all its’ cracked up to be when his wish to be a grown up comes true
Please sign up in advance for some or all of our Movie Days.
CLASSIC MOVIE MONDAYS
Join us on the Monday afternoons at 1:15 for our Classic Movie Mondays. The following movies will be shown on Mondays in March: March 6 – “The Absent Minded Professor”; March 13 – “Gone With the Wind” Part 1; March 20 – “Gone With the Wind” Part 2, and; March 27 – “Casablanca”.
Please sign up in advance for some or all of the Classic Movie Days.