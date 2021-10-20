The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center is putting out the call for artists for a November and December gallery exhibition at the theater.
MRPAC is dedicated to showcasing the work of local artists who are cordially invited to submit their work in any medium for consideration of bi-monthly themed installations.
Submissions for the next two months should follow a Festival of Trees theme, illustrating the variety and transition of the New England landscape of trees from fall to winter in all of their glory and despair, enduring all manner of weather, and thrilling the world with their vibrancy and endurance. All trees as imagined during this seasonal time of change, harvest and celebration are welcome as an exploration of the spectrum between seasons, according to a release from MRPAC.
Artists are welcome to submit a comprehensive exhibit for a solo show. MRPAC may also consider welcoming multiple artists to this curated collection. All submissions will be considered in relation to each other to ensure that a wide variety of perspectives are represented.
Those interested in showcasing their work should email Jennifer Rathbun, MRPAC Artistic Director at JenniferR@orpheum.org.
More information about upcoming events at Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center can be found at: https://www.orpheum.org.