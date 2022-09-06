Hundreds of volunteers wearing blue T-shirts will fan out across Foxboro on Saturday to do their part to help beautify the town for the ninth annual Foxboro Clean Up Day.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, in an event organized by AJ Dooley and Foxboro Clean Outs. Volunteers will sign in at Schneider Electric Grove, located behind Cumberland Farms.
“We hope to have 300 to 400 volunteers and we hope to remove anywhere from 2.5 to five tons of trash off the streets of Foxboro,” Dooley said. “This year for the first time, we’re using maps and our attempt is to try to cover more of the town than we ever have in the past.”
Clean Up Foxboro Day was started in 2013 and co-founded by Town Historican Jack Authelet and Dooley in response to an article written by Authelet urging residents to clean up the town. The pair worked together for 28 days to put the first event together, during which hundreds of volunteers removed 10,000 pounds of litter from around the community. The event has run annually ever since – with the exception of a COVID-related hiatus in 2020.
Volunteers will be assigned locations to help clean up around town. Requests for specific areas will be honored, Dooley said, as long as they haven’t already been taken by other volunteers.
“I understand it’s a busy day, if you have a half-hour of free time, grab a bag, go to an area for a half hour and that’s considered an absolute win for the day. I’ll have extra T-shirts ready, so come on down and help,” said Dooley.
Each year, the event is dedicated to the memory of someone who has given back to the community and this year’s honoree is Jerry Varnum. Varnum, who died in June, was very active in coaching and umpiring Little League and Babe Ruth baseball as well as CYO basketball.
Volunteers will be treated to coffee and donuts donated by the Main Street Dunkin’ Donuts location, as well as orange juice and waters donated by Stop & Shop’s Main Street location, to start the day. After the cleanup is completed, volunteers will be treated to free pizza from noon to 1 p.m., donated by Lovely Pizza, Papa Gino’s on both North and Commercial streets, Omega Pizza, Pizza Time Foxboro and Foxboro House of Pizza.
Volunteers will also be entered into a raffle with three grand prizes: Four tickets to 2023 concert of their choice, along with parking, which was donated by the Kraft Group; two tickets for section 127, row 2 to the New England Patriots game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24, donated by Foxboro Clean Outs, and two lower-level tickets to the Boston Celtics game against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 11.
Volunteers can register to participate in the event at www.cleanupfoxboro.org.