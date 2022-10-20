Voter registration session slated
The Board of Registrars of Voters is holding a Voter Registration Day to register new voters prior to the state election scheduled for Nov. 8.
The registration session will be held at the Office of the Town Clerk and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, which is the last day you can register to be eligible to vote in the state election.
All Foxboro residents interested in registering to vote or changing their party enrollment may appear to complete a voter registration application.
An applicant for registration must be at least 18 years of age by the date of the election, a citizen of the United States and a resident of Foxboro.
If you are unable to appear in person, or wish to verify your voting status or complete application for registration online you can visit the secretary of state site at www.registertovotema.com or call the town clerk at 508-543-1208.
The town clerk’s office is also open to accept voter registration between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Tuesday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m.
Wine party to benefit boys’ soccer program
A wine party will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 for adults to help support the Foxboro High School boys’ soccer team.
The event will be held at Debevino Winery, 2255 Providence Highway in Walpole.
Every ticket sale will include two drinks and pizza. Additional food and drinks will also be available for a fee. There also will be live entertainment and raffles.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by Venmo @Melissa-Maling.
Patriot Place holds Trick-or-Treating Spooktacular
Patriot Place will once again host the annual Trick-Or-Treating Spooktacular, holding two trick-or-treating sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
This spooky favorite is free, but interested participants need to register in advance exclusively through The Advantage App.
Local children and their families will don their best Halloween costumes as they trick-or-treat throughout the North Marketplace, collecting candy from their favorite Patriot Place shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.
Trick-or-treaters will gather Snickers brand candy, delicious treats with nut-free and gluten-free options and other spooky giveaway items.
Patriot Place supports the Teal Pumpkin Project and will provide non-candy treats to children with food allergies.
Local band CarTune Heroes will also perform on the Dean College Stage from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For additional information, visit patriot-place.com/events/trick-or-treating-spooktacular-at-patriot-place.
Town to host Halloween parade
Foxboro Recreation is set to host its annual Halloween Parade — the first since 2019 — from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Parade participants will gather at the Igo School at 2:30 p.m. and will start to march at 3 p.m., led by the fire department.
The parade will go up South Street, turn right on Liberty Street, left on Central Street, right on South Street and finish at Congdon Auto Center.
Participants will then proceed to the Foxboro Common.