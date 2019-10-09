The Board of Registrars of Voters is holding a voter registration day to register new voters prior to the special town meeting scheduled for Nov. 4.
Registration will be held at the Office of the Town Clerk on Friday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All Foxboro residents interested in registering to vote or changing their party enrollment may appear to complete a voter registration application. An applicant for registration must be at least 18 years-old by the date of the town meeting, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of the Town of Foxboro. If you are unable to appear in person due to physical disability, or wish to verify your voting status or complete application for registration online, visit the secretary of state site at sec.state.ma.us/ele or call the town clerk at 508-543-1208.
The town clerk’s office is also open to accept voter registration between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays, and Tuesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.