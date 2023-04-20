The Boyden Library is hosting the following events. Please visit Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register unless otherwise noted.
WALK THE BOG! GRADES 7-12
Students in grades 7-12 can walk around the bog at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20, as part of April’s SAILS’ Ultimate Library Road Trip. We will meet behind Bass Pro Shop at Patriot Place. Wear sneakers or hiking boots.
Questions: jhuston@sailsinc.org
To see all the SAILS participating libraries go to malibraryroadtrip.com.
NFT’S — WHAT? HOW? AND SHOULD I?Join artist diNo and NFT specialist Kris Barros to learn all about NFTs on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. Both diNo and Kris have immersed themselves in the cutting edge world of NFTs. They will be explaining them and also talking about how art, being sold in the form of NFTs, is a hot new collectible.
This program is sponsored by the Boyden Library and the Foxboro Art Association.
BOYDEN LIBRARY CHESS CLUBCome play chess at the Boyden Library at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Ages 8+ and all abilities are welcome to join in and play a game of chess. You may bring your own chess board, but it is not required. Facilitated by Roy Wolfe.
This program will be held in the Community Meeting Room. Registration is not required.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUBWe will be discussing “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25. Copies of the book are available at the Adult Circulation Desk.
ZENTANGLE: A BEGINNERS WORKSHOPHave you heard of the Zentangle Drawing Method? Do you want to know more about it? Or just have a refresher class?
Join CZT Linda Evans at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 for an hour of learning and practicing this relaxed method of drawing. We could all use a little slow down and relax time.
No art background is needed. Tools will be provided or you can bring your own.
MIDDLE-GRADE DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, AGES 10-12Join us for a D&D one-shot for middle grade kids at noon Saturday, April 29. Beginners are welcome. Character sheets will be pre-filled. This program is for ages 10-12.
NEXT FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK DRIVEFriends of Boyden Library are holding a Book Drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29. The special event will be a curbside, contactless drop-off outside of the main entrance. Please note that donations will not be accepted inside by the library staff.
The Friends are seeking donations of books and media in like-new condition, recently published. Adult and children’s fiction are always in demand! Donated books will be offered for sale at the Spring Book Sale. The proceeds from the book sales provide thousands of dollars annually to support library programming. Please make sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming sale on May 11-13.
Patrons are encouraged to make a reservation on Signupgenius.com at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b44afa72fa4fe3-book15#
Please email boydenlibraryfriends@yahoo.com for additional information or assistance.
Library hoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.