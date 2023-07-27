Join us for a screening of “Disease Reversal Hope!” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and discussion after the screening.
Registration is encouraged, but not required.
From the filmmakers of “Eating You Alive” comes “Disease Reversal Hope! The Film,” a feature-length documentary that brings to life the stories of those immersed in the abyss of chronic disease, facing a hopeless future and shares the discovery of hope found in the foods that led them to a disease-free, vibrant life!
This program is co-sponsored by the Boyden Library and PODS (a group of individuals working to spread the information on the many benefits of a whole food, plant-based lifestyle organized through a non-profit called Plant Pure Communities, Inc.)
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
50+ job seekers networking group
The Massachusetts Library Collaborative 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom.
The virtual group runs on Wednesday from August through September.
Evening sessions meet the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Each meeting features a new topic.
If you are unemployed and actively looking, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your “Encore Career,” this networking group program is perfect for you! Remember, 85% of jobs are found through networking!
For more information and to access the Zoom links go to https://tinyurl.com/5449e4b9
Escape from the Wizard’s Tower
Wicked Fun Games is bringing a new adult escape room to Boyden Library called Escape From Wizard’s Tower. at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3. The event is open to anyone 18 or older.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Sponsored by The Friends of Boyden Library.
Shayla Rose author talk
Join us at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 for this exciting author talk where Shayla will be speaking about her journey with POTS — a widely under-recognized and invisible chronic illness. She will also be sharing some of her beautiful poetry during this event, and diving deeper into the meaning behind some of her poems.
Shayla Rose is the author of “Stuck on the Sidelines: The Reality of Facing Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome,” and “A Rose’s Reflection: Poetry Collection.”
Drop-in tech help
Do you need one-on-one help with a device (iPhone, iPad, e-reader, laptop, etc.) you recently bought or acquired, or maybe you just have a basic technology question?
Then stop into the library on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. every other week through Aug. 15 and Libby will walk you through it!
No registration required.
Book Walk Wednesdays
Join us outside the Boyden Library for a leisurely walk and talk about books! Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will meet every other week: July 12, 26, Aug. 9 and 23 at 11 a.m.
This program will meet in the Fuller Conference room if there is inclement weather.
Book Bingo
Play Book Bingo now through Aug. 12 at Boyden Library.
Complete any five bingo squares in a row this summer and you will be eligible to win a gift card to a local restaurant!
Pick up your BOOK BINGO Sheet at the Adult Circulation Desk today!
This program is sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
Library hours
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
