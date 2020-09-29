THE RIGHT STUFF
“The Right Stuff” is a new National Geographic TV show only available on the Disney+ channel. This show will tell the incredible story of America’s first astronauts and their families as they became instant celebrities. We will be showing all of the 8 episodes one week after each one airs. The show times will be your choice of 1:30 p.m. or 2:45 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Oct. 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19, Dec. 3 & 10. Due to limited seating, you must register for these programs in advance.
VETERANS’ CLUB – Under the Tent
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Oct. 5 at 9:15 a.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
BOOK CLUB – Under the Tent
The senior center Book Club program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. The club meets on the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m. The next meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 5. Registration is required. Call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Oct. 6 under our new tent, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
HEARING HEALTH
We have added an extra Hearing Clinic at the senior center on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. Also, on Wednesday, Oct. 28 there will be an additional Hearing Clinic offered from 10 to noon. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
CBD OIL – Fact or Fiction
Join Eddie Martucci, Parmacist from the Big Y Pharmacy Wellness Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. for an interesting talk about CBD oil. This talk will include discussion about the Hemp Farming Act of 2018, define CBD and the uses of CBD. You will also learn about the differences between CBD and THC, including the talk about claims backed by scientific data and medication interactions. There will be time for questions and answers. Seating is limited and so you must call to sign up, and learn how CBD can help you in your daily life.
CHARLIE CARDS FOR SENIORS
The CharlieCard is the payment method for the MBTA. On Thursday, Oct. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to noon, the Foxborough Senior Center will be partnering with the MBTA to offer Senior CharlieCards for people 65+. These cards will allow you to have a reduced fare on the subway, bus, commuter rail and ferry. Call us to sign up.
“THE IRISHMAN” – THE MOVIE
Starting on Wednesday Oct. 14 and continuing on the 3 following Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m., we will be showing the movie “The Irishman.” In the 1950’s, truck driver Frank Sheeran (Robert DeNiro) gets involved with Russell Bufalio (Joe Pesci) and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). This film, directed by Martin Scorsese, was produced for Netflix in 2019 and uses a computer graphic “de-aging” technic to allow for actors in their 70’s to portray characters in their 30’s to 90’s. As this film is over 3.5 hours long, we will be splitting it over several weeks. Caution – this film is rated R for intense violence and language. We are showing this film (only available on Netflix) due to numerous requests. We understand that this may not be for everyone. We started this program back in March but were unable to finish it due to the closure.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO HISTORY LECTURE ON THE COMMON
Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. on Foxborough Common for a history lecture by Paolo DiGregorio. The topic of Paolo’s program is “We All Fall Down: a Brief History of Plagues, Pestilence and Pandemics.” Life in the 21st century has come to a virtual standstill due to a global pandemic. Yet, this is not the first instance of disease impacting global civilization. In fact, throughout human history, infectious diseases have impacted and shaped societies and cultures. Empires have fallen and civilizations have declined due to destructive epidemics and pandemics. Paolo’s lecture will examine several of these episodes. Pre-registration for this program is mandatory so that we may comply with Governor Baker’s Outdoor Event Regulations. Please bring your own chair.
HAMILTON VIDEO
We have scheduled an additional video showing of the hit musical “Hamilton” on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12:15 p.m. If you haven’t seen it yet, or would like to see it again, you must call us to sign up. This performance was filmed with the original cast in 2016. In an effort to enforce social distancing, we are limiting the showing to only 6 participants. Additional show times may be added if there is further demand.
THE HATE U GIVE – Book discussion, inside
Please join our 2nd year intern, Victoria Ferguson, for this 6-week series to discuss the book “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. This program will start on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and continue through Wednesday, Oct. 28. In this group, members will discuss the book’s themes as well as relevant current events. This discussion group will be led by Master’s Level Social Work student Victoria, and will be designed to have supportive but difficult conversations, process strong emotions, and discuss how we can make changes in our own community. If you are interested in attending this group, sign up early as spots are limited.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
We hope you all had fun at the Senior Supper under the tent in September. As we prepare for the winter, we will be conducting a “Grab and Go Senior Supper” for October on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. We will be re-evaluating each month to figure out if we can host Senior Suppers inside in the future. Please call us in advance to sign up.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Our Senior Center Table Top Garden club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, will continue to meet once again on Tuesday mornings at 9:45a.m. All are welcome and no previous gardening experience necessary.
TAI CHI – Under the Tent
Tai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Monday mornings for Beginner Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. or for Tai Chi class at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxborough area. Our Walking Club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
KNITTING CLUB – Under the Tent
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging & Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call at 508-543-1234.