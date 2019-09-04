The Foxboro Garden Club will host Sean Kent of the Massachusetts Audubon Society who will discuss the amazing diversity of native bees in the state and how they are adapted to pollinating the native plants.
The meeting will be held at the Church of Emmanuel, 106 Central St., Foxboro, beginning at 9:30 .am.
Kent, who has conducted research on native bees in Massachusetts and is the education director for the Museum of American Bird Art at Mass Audubon, will show his images of these incredible pollinators and speak about their natural history as well as conservation efforts to aid bees.
Guests are welcome to attend.
Refreshments will be served.
For additional information, contact Carol Haddad at 508-954-0554.